NY Islanders Defenseman Could Be X-Factor for Blueline
The New York Islanders might have had a quiet offseason, but the team will be getting some key players back who missed a lot of time last year, and the hope is that they will be able to help the team reach the playoffs.
While the offseason is still ongoing, the Islanders have had a mostly quiet summer. In free agency, the team did add Mattias Maccelli, who is a strong value add. However, they saw their captain Anders Lee leave in free agency, which will undoubtedly be felt both on the ice and in the locker room.
The Islanders didn’t enter the summer with the best cap situation, and the team didn’t look to push the subject. This is a group that has a strong prospect pool, and creating cap space for next year while letting the young players develop seems to be the plan.
However, they will have a couple of key players who missed so much time returning from injury next season, and that could help a lot.
Alexander Romanov Could Be X-Factor on Defense
When looking at the roster for the Islanders, there is a lot to like about the blueline for the team, and this is a group that the team is going to be heavily invested in financially as well.
Matthew Schaefer is going to be eligible for an extension next July, and the Islanders would be wise to have a blank check ready for him when that time comes.
With Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech both making good money and being key pieces of the blueline for many years now, they bring a wealth of experience and talent to that end of the ice.
Furthermore, while the 2025-26 campaign was not an ideal one for Romanov, he could be an x-factor for the group this coming year. Like some of the veterans, New York is invested in him long-term, giving the 26-year-old an eight-year, $50 million deal in June of 2025.
The first year of that contract obviously didn’t go well, but he is a good player when healthy, and the Islanders will be hoping to see more from him next season.
With some good young defenders coming up on the left side of the blueline, it will be fair to see what the future for Romanov in New York is. However, he will certainly have a spot among the top six defensemen going into the year and, if he is healthy and producing, could provide a major boost.