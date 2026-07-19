New York Islanders On SI

NY Islanders Defenseman Could Be X-Factor for Blueline

Which defensive player could be an x-factor for the New York Islanders?

Nick Ziegler

Feb 26, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; View of a New York Islanders logo on a jersey worn by a member of the team during the third period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; View of a New York Islanders logo on a jersey worn by a member of the team during the third period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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The New York Islanders might have had a quiet offseason, but the team will be getting some key players back who missed a lot of time last year, and the hope is that they will be able to help the team reach the playoffs. 

While the offseason is still ongoing, the Islanders have had a mostly quiet summer. In free agency, the team did add Mattias Maccelli, who is a strong value add. However, they saw their captain Anders Lee leave in free agency, which will undoubtedly be felt both on the ice and in the locker room. 

The Islanders didn’t enter the summer with the best cap situation, and the team didn’t look to push the subject. This is a group that has a strong prospect pool, and creating cap space for next year while letting the young players develop seems to be the plan. 

However, they will have a couple of key players who missed so much time returning from injury next season, and that could help a lot. 

Alexander Romanov Could Be X-Factor on Defense

New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov skating off the ice
Nov 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (28) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the roster for the Islanders, there is a lot to like about the blueline for the team, and this is a group that the team is going to be heavily invested in financially as well. 

Matthew Schaefer is going to be eligible for an extension next July, and the Islanders would be wise to have a blank check ready for him when that time comes. 

With Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech both making good money and being key pieces of the blueline for many years now, they bring a wealth of experience and talent to that end of the ice. 

Furthermore, while the 2025-26 campaign was not an ideal one for Romanov, he could be an x-factor for the group this coming year. Like some of the veterans, New York is invested in him long-term, giving the 26-year-old an eight-year, $50 million deal in June of 2025. 

The first year of that contract obviously didn’t go well, but he is a good player when healthy, and the Islanders will be hoping to see more from him next season. 

With some good young defenders coming up on the left side of the blueline, it will be fair to see what the future for Romanov in New York is. However, he will certainly have a spot among the top six defensemen going into the year and, if he is healthy and producing, could provide a major boost. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Islanders On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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