The New York Islanders entered Thursday night's matchup against the Winnipeg Jets with a three-game winning streak and the offense playing a very high level. While the Islanders' offense remained hot, the Jets were up for the challenge in what ended up being a fun back and forth game.

With the offense for the Islanders being hot, they wasted little time in the first period getting their first goal. In his 999th game, Casey Cizikas would get an assist on a nice pass to Anthony Duclair. For Duclair, it was his sixth of the season.

However, the Jets had an answer very quickly in this one. Less than a minute later, Winnipeg would answer back on a goal from Morgan Barron. The goal for Barron was his fourth of the year, with assists going to Dylan Samberg and Adam Lowry. For each of them, it was their sixth assist of the campaign.

On the penalty kill, the Jets would cost themselves one on a bad play by Nico Daws trying to play a puck outside of the crease. A bad attempted clear or pass resulted in the puck being on the stick of Emil Heineman. The young forward would slam home the easy one and give the Islanders a 2-1 lead.

Late in the period, it would be Kyle Connor scoring his 18th of the season to tie things up. The assists went to Gabriel Vilardi and Mark Scheifele.

Offenses Stay Hot

Nov 19, 2026; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; New York Islanders left wing Emil Heineman (51) celebrates a goal against the Winnipeg Jets with New York Islanders center Bo Horvat (14) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the second period, the scoring would continue with Kyle Palmieri scoring his fourth of the season on an assist from Simon Holmstrom. The pace would remain fast with the Jets not wasting much time getting this score evened up at 3-3.

Cole Perfetti would score his ninth of the year on the power play with assists going to Vilardi and Scheifele, which were their second points of the game.

In the third period, there would continue to be some chances for each team, but the scoring finally cooled down. Ultimately, the two teams would head into overtime, with each getting an important point.

The Jets would be the team to get the extra point with Josh Morrissey scoring his first of the season to provide them with a 4-3 win. Scheifele would pick up his third assist of the game, and this was a bit of a disappointing loss with New York never trailing until taking the loss.

Next up for the Islanders will be another game on the road against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday ngiht.