The New York Islanders have had to overcome a lot of obstacles this season, the main one being injuries.

They started the campaign without Mathew Barzal, and then it just started trickling down through the roster. Alexander Romanov tore his ACL, and Matias Maccelli and Calum Ritchie both went down.

Despite that, the Islanders keep winning games, and they’re still in the playoff race. The Islanders traveled to Nationwide Arena to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets have been struggling recently, and New York took advantage of that and won 5-1.

The game featured a Matthew Schaefer hat trick, his first in his young NHL career, as he became the second-youngest NHL defenseman in history to record one at 19 years and 73 days old. It was a dominant performance for the Islanders as a whole after an Anthony Duclair power-play goal to put them up 2-1; the Islanders never looked back. DeBoer had some positive comments after the game.

DeBoer’s Comments After the Win

Apr 9, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders head coach Peter DeBoer speaks to the press following the team’s 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeBoer was impressed with his crew after the victory. He praised Schaefer, but said that it was a true team effort.

“As great as (Schaefer) is, and all the records he's broken, I really think tonight was about our entire group. We got contributions. I thought Barzy took another step tonight. I thought Duclair was really good — that's his best game in a couple of weeks. It was nice for Tony (DeAngelo) to get on the board. He's been a little snake-bit so some good stuff.” NHL.com

It always takes a minute to adjust when you get back from an injury that took you out over the summer and at the beginning of the season; it’s even harder when it was a lingering injury, and that’s what Barzal is coming back from.

The star forward skipped that stage and has three assists in the two games he’s played, and is only looking better as he gets more ice time.

DeBoer should be proud of the job he’s done with New York so far. He has them playing above their means and has them still sitting in a playoff spot. They’re three points behind the Florida Panthers for the second wild card spot and are three points behind the New York Rangers for third in the Metro. The Islanders have three games in hand on the Panthers and one game in hand on the Rangers.

Their next game is on Nov. 19 against the struggling Winnipeg Jets; if they can use this to string some wins together, they may be looking at a playoff spot sometime soon.