NY Islanders Forward Could Bring Needed Spark to the Offense
The New York Islanders are preparing for next season, and the team will be hoping to be a little bit better and contend once again for a playoff spot. Even though they weren’t super active in free agency, one move they made could pay major dividends.
Due to the salary cap situation being far from ideal for the Islanders coming into the summer, it was unlikely right from the start that they were going to be a major player in free agency.
New York came into the summer with a goal of trying to improve their cap situation for next summer, and handing out long-term deals to players wasn’t going to be in the cards.
This resulted in the team losing their captain Anders Lee, who signed a three-year deal with the Utah Mammoth. At 35 years old, it could be wise for the Islanders not to sign Lee to a three-year deal, but it will ultimately sting a bit to lose their captain.
While the team was mostly quiet on the free agency front, one addition they did make was the signing of Matias Maccelli.
Recently, Maccelli spoke with Cory Wright of NewYorkIslanders.com about coming to New York and what he is going to be able to bring to the team.
“There are obviously a lot of good players on the team, and I think I can add more on the offensive side,” Maccelli said. “[Darche and DeBoer] like the way I play and how I create offense. We just chatted about the opportunity I would have with the Islanders, and it sounded good.”
Maccelli Can Help Offensively
While the young forward might be coming off a down year with the Toronto Maple Leafs, they were a team that was a bit of a mess and not too many players performed well for them.
However, back in the 2023-24 campaign with the Arizona Coyotes, he showcased some excellent skill and the ability to make plays. That year, he totaled 57 points on 17 goals and 40 assists.
Even though it hasn’t been smooth sailing since then, there is clearly some skill for Maccelli, and the one-year, $2.25 million deal is a very affordable one. He has been seen as one of the best value signings of the offseason, and he could help the top nine for the Islanders.
Maccelli played a bit on the power play for the Maple Leafs last year, and with that being a focus of improving for the Islanders, his playmaking abilities could help him be a factor on the man-advantage.
Overall, with it being such a low-risk, high-reward signing, landing Maccelli was a no-brainer for the Islanders.