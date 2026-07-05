NY Islanders Free Agency Signing Could Be a Top Value Deal This Offseason
With the offseason continuing for the New York Islanders, the team is already starting to take shape for next season. Furthermore, following a flurry of moves in free agency, one of them stands out as a great one for the Islanders.
Due to their cap situation being a bit of an issue coming into the summer, New York was never going to be major players in free agency. This class wasn’t the strongest to begin with, but the Islanders did have some needs at the forward spot.
Scoring and offensive production are going to be a major concern once again for the Islanders, and they will have to hope that their young players continue to improve. Aside from Bo Horvat, there really isn’t another strong goal scorer on the team, and that could be a bit of an issue. However, while the team was limited in what they could do in free agency, they did land a promising high-upside player for a reasonable cost.
Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the signing of Matias Maccelli for the Islanders being one of the best value additions of the offseason.
Maccelli Could Be a Steal
With a need for some depth up front, the addition of Maccelli appears to be arguably the best move that New York has made this offseason. The young winger is coming off a bit of a down year with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but has flashed some good abilities early in his career so far.
At just 25 years old, he has the potential to get better, and it wasn’t too long ago that he totaled 40 assists during the 2023-24 campaign with the Arizona Coyotes. As a talented playmaker, he could be a great addition for the middle-six of the Islanders. While New York might be lacking a bit in the scoring department, Maccelli is going to be able to help set up teammates and force action on the offensive end of the ice.
It was a bit surprising to see him sign a one-year deal for $2.25 million, which was seemingly far less than he was expected to get. As a middle-six forward, that is an extremely team-friendly number, and the Islanders did a great job with this move.
Overall, while Maccelli might not be a superstar, he is going to be able to make a positive impact for New York. Furthermore, at a very cheap number, he could be one of the best value signings this offseason.