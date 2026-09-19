NY Islanders Get Surprisingly Low Placement in NHL Power Rankings
The New York Islanders have started up training camp, and with the preseason set to get underway soon, that means the regular season is quickly approaching. However, expectations for the team feel a bit mixed right now, and what they can be in 2026-27 will be interesting to see.
With the summer now over, the players are back on the ice, and the Islanders are a team that is hoping to take a step forward. New York was right in the playoff hunt until the end of the season, but struggles down the stretch resulted in them ultimately missing out.
Despite not doing a lot this summer in terms of making additions, the Islanders have a couple of key players returning from missing time last year. Also, they have some exciting young prospects who could make their way into the lineup as well.
While there are some good things in place for the Islanders, not everyone is a believer that they can be a contender this coming season.
Lyle Fitzsimmons of Bleacher Report recently released his power rankings heading into the preseason. For the Islanders, they were at a concerning 23rd as of now.
Low Placement is a Surprise
Seeing the Islanders coming in ranked 23rd is certainly not an encouraging number, and would indicate that they would potentially have a Top-10 pick this year.
New York is a team that has just brought in Peter DeBoer to be their head coach, and his goal and the goal of the franchise will be to compete. While they are undergoing a bit of a transitional period with the roster likely to look a lot different next year, they still have the talent to compete.
Being placed 23rd indicates that they won’t really be a playoff contender, and it was surprising to see teams like the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of them.
The Islanders are fortunate to have one of the best goalies in the league with Ilya Sorokin in between the pipes. Furthermore, with a rising young star in Matthew Schaefer, there is reason to believe that he will be even better in his second season.
Overall, the ranking feels a bit too low for the Islanders, and they should have probably been in the late-teens rather than 23rd. With the regular season right around the corner, a good start for the franchise will help them move up quickly.