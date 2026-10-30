NY Islanders Getting Strong Production From Veteran Defenseman

The New York Islanders have been shaking up their line combinations all season out of necessity, given how many injuries the team is battling.

Three of their projected top-six forwards, Mathew Barzal, Calum Ritchie and Matias Maccelli, are all sidelined. While those three are expected back at some point, defenseman Alexander Romanov suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the third game of the season.

That has led to a lot of changes on the defensive pairings. Matthew Schaefer has been locked into the No. 1 pairing, leading the team by a wide margin in playing time. When Romanov went down, head coach Peter DeBoer made the surprising decision to move Logan Stanley up as Schaefer’s partner.

It was a decision that surprised a lot of people. Some fans were disappointed he was part of the mix at all after being signed right before the regular season started, post-training camp. However, anyone who was disappointed by the move has been proven wrong, with Stanley performing at a high level.

Islanders have hidden gem in Logan Stanley

Oct 15, 2026; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Islanders defenseman Logan Stanley (8) controls the puck in overtime against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sharing the ice with a superstar such as Schaefer certainly makes life easier, but Stanley has been more than holding his own in a supporting role. Through 12 games, there isn’t a defensive pairing on the team that has been on the ice for more goals than Stanley and Schaefer.

Via Money Puck, the Islanders are outscoring opponents 5-3 with those two on the ice. That duo has a very strong expected Goals Percentage of 55.6% with 2.79 expected goals per 60 minutes.

No matter who Stanley has been paired with, they are producing. With Adam Pelech in nine games and 12 minutes, an expected goals percentage of 80% was recorded, which is the highest mark on the team amongst lines and pairings with at least 10 minutes played.

Who was the next best defensive pairing with a 62.5% expected goals percentage? Stanley once again, with Ryan Pulock, in 11.7 minutes across 12 games. The sample sizes aren’t huge, but whenever the veteran has been on the ice, he is making things happen for New York.

Stanley hasn’t been known for offensive prowess in his NHL career, but he is off to a great start with the Islanders. He has recorded five assists and a plus/minus of +8, which is the best on the team entering their game against the Minnesota Wild.

DeBoer deserves credit for patching things together at the blue line and finding combinations that are executing his game plan perfectly.