NY Islanders Have Been Plagued By Injuries: The Latest and Injury Report

The New York Islanders came into this season healthy, except for Mathew Barzal, who was ruled out due to lingering effects of a previous left knee injury that caused inflammation.

The Islanders then started off the season with a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs as they tried to figure their game out without the talented forward. They still traded wins and losses for a couple of games after.

However, they finally caught wind of their game, earning a five-game point streak. Head coach Pete DeBoer commented on how well his team adjusted to his new system, and things weren’t looking all too bad for New York.

The injury bug caught the Isles as the first 11 games of the season went on, and their five-game streak was snapped by the Dallas Stars on Oct. 25. They lost 6-3 and were outshot 38 to 19, and they now sit at 5-4-2, two points out of a playoff spot. The Islanders have so many injuries, so who’s out and for how long?

Barzal’s Injury

Mar 21, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) plays the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is growing frustration with the Islanders fan base surrounding Barzal’s injury. Barzal started skating on his own earlier in the month, but hasn’t practiced with the team yet, and there’s still no return date for him. Barzal will most likely just skate around to start, then graduate to a no-contact jersey, and then he’ll be ready to go whenever that is.

Barzal is the key piece to this offense, and his presence is sorely missed. Last season, he tallied 72 points in 81 games, leading the team. New York is suffering from a lack of offensive attack right now, and having Barzal back sooner rather than later would help a lot.

The lack of updates about Barzal is a little concerning, and that’s what’s turning people the wrong way, but so far, it’s nothing to freak out about.

Alexander Romanov’s Injury

Oct 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (28) passes the puck in the first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alexander Romanov is the only one on this list (given that Barzal returns later on) who will not be back this season.

In the game against the New York Rangers on Oct. 6, when the Islanders lost 5-2, Romanov tore his ACL in a freak accident going in for a body check.

Romanov is just coming off signing a $50 million extension with New York over the next eight years, and with previous injury troubles for him, this isn’t exactly an encouraging way to kick off the contract.

Because of the injury, Matthew Schaefer has been playing nearly 30 minutes a night, and Matthew Kessel has had to fill in, but he’s played well and has done his job for the Islanders so far.

Matias Maccelli and Calum Ritchie’s Injuries

Sep 30, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Islanders forward Matias Maccelli (63) skates with the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Paul (20) in the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 17 turned out to be a 4-1 victory, but in terms of injuries, it was anything but.

Both Matias Maccelli and Calum Ritchie suffered lower-body injuries in the contest against the Maple Leafs. Maccelli is out for two to four weeks, and Ritchie is out for four to six weeks.

With Barzal already out, and those two forwards being the key to the second line, that’s a huge loss for New York. The offense is going to need to get creative and find different ways to score.

Hopefully, the Islanders don’t suffer any more injuries and can get back to full strength.