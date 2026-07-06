NY Islanders Have Optimistic Outlook for Their Cap Situation
The New York Islanders should start to see some things settle down following a hectic couple of weeks. However, the future planning for the team won’t be stopping.
With the busiest part of the offseason coming to a close for the Islanders, the team has made a few moves to hopefully improve the squad a little bit. New York was a playoff contender last year before ultimately falling short at the end of the season. While the team might have overachieved a bit, there are some things to like, and the future is really bright.
As long as New York has Matthew Schaefer and Ilya Sorokin, they are going to be able to compete in the Eastern Conference. However, with a new coach and a still new front office, the goal is going to be for them to create some sustained success. That’s not always the easiest thing to accomplish, but there does appear to be a plan in place.
Islanders General Manager Mathieu Darche spoke with Cory Wright and Rachel Luscher of NHL.com about the cap flexibility that the team is going to have going forward.
“I want it to help us now and going forward,” Darche said. “The flexibility we're going to have as far as contract numbers and cap numbers going into this season and next season and next offseason”
Islanders Focused on the Future
Due to New York not having a ton of cap space this summer, they were never expected to be major players in free agency. However, the team did add a player with high upside in Matias Maccelli on a very affordable one-year deal. As a middle-six forward, getting him for $2.25 million feels like a steal for New York, and they should be very excited about what the young skater can do.
However, of the moves that the team made, all of the signings were just one-year deals, and it was clear that this was going to be the plan. Due to the team having some bad contracts currently on the books, trying to fix up this cap situation for the future does make sense. However, with their unwillingness to go above one-year deals, it did result in the team losing their captain, Anders Lee. The now-former captain of the Islanders signed a three-year deal with the Utah Mammoth, ending an era for New York.
Overall, as the Islanders look to create some sustained success, making good cap decisions will be key. Darche seems very focused on having flexibility in this area, and that is certainly a good thing.