NY Islanders Have Work To Do With Offense During Break

The New York Islanders have been playing a lot of hockey recently, with their game against the Edmonton Oilers being the fourth time they played in a seven-day span, which included a three-game road trip and multiple overtime games.

The results for the Islanders were pretty solid overall, going 2-1-0 during the trip, but they struggled mightily against the Oilers in their return to UBS Arena. Edmonton picked up a 4-0 victory, scoring three times in the second period before adding an empty-net goal in the third.

New York looked like a team that was on tired legs, which isn’t all too surprising. Their lineup has been hit hard by injuries, forcing some players into bigger roles than originally anticipated. Along with being fatigued, chemistry and cohesion aren’t always there.

Against the Oilers, their offensive execution left a lot to be desired. Captain Bo Horvat gave a lot of credit to Edmonton for shutting them down, while also speaking on some of the self-inflicted wounds of the Islanders.

Islanders have to get offense back on track after break

Oct 29, 2026; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat (14) celebrates his goal against the Minnesota Wild in the second period at Grand Casino Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We just didn't generate enough offense obviously,” Horvat said, via Tyler Millen of NHL.com. “Credit to them, they played us hard tonight. They were ready for us, but we just took too many penalties. Against a team like that it wears you down and you have to create momentum after that. It wasn't our best today, but you know we got to learn from it and move on.”

New York failed to generate as many scoring opportunities as normal. They had only 18 shots, which was a season-low. The Islanders weren’t without opportunities to generate offense either, going on the power play four times but not being successful once.

That will assuredly be an area of focus during this extended break for the team. New York won’t be back on the ice until Nov. 5 when they host the Carolina Hurricanes in the second of their three-game homestand.

Hear from Bo Horvat, Matthew Schaefer, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and Head Coach Pete DeBoer after today's game. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 31, 2026

Head coach Peter DeBoer is going to have to figure out how to help his team generate more scoring chances moving forward. Against the Oilers, the Islanders had only five high-danger chances, as Tristan Jerry didn’t have to work too hard for his second shutout in as many games.

Teams have off nights during a marathon regular season. How they respond to an underwhelming performance is what matters most. The Islanders have an incredibly difficult matchup awaiting them after this break, but DeBoer will do everything he can to have his team prepared.

His system and game plan matter even more given how shorthanded the team is without Mathew Barzal, Calum Ritchie, Matias Maccelli, Alexander Romanov and Ryan Pulock.