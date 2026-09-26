NY Islanders' Kashawn Aitcheson Might Be Ready To Help in NHL Sooner Than Expected

The New York Islanders will be wrapping up their preseason on Saturday night against the New Jersey Devils, and the team still has some questions that will need to be answered regarding their roster. However, with a lot of young players getting an opportunity, some have made the most of it.

On Friday night, the Islanders hosted the New York Rangers, and after beating them at Madison Square Garden in come-from-behind fashion, the results weren’t as good at UBS Arena.

With it being the final game of the preseason for the Rangers, they used what will likely be their Opening Night roster against the Islanders. For New York, they elected to use a lot of AHL players, and the outcome went as expected.

The Islanders lost by a score of 6-1, and there wasn’t much to like about how things went. As expected in a loss by five goals, many players on the Islanders had a negative rating on the ice. However, one player who didn’t was defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson.

Aitcheson Has Been Impressive

Jan 2, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Canada defensemen Kashawn Aitcheson (2) controls the puck against Slovakia during the second period in the quarterfinals of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship at 3M Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The young defenseman was one of the Islanders’ draft picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, and he figures to be a prospect that is going to be in the future plans for the team.

However, the real question for him will be just how quickly he will be in those plans. Aitcheson has looked good in the preseason, and while there weren't too many good things in the loss to the Rangers, he was a positive.

The 20-year-old was able to mix it up a bit with the Rangers, and he provided a nice physical edge for the Islanders.

While he might not be making the roster for Opening Night, he could be in the plans for New York sooner than expected. When the Islanders drafted him, he was one of the more impressive defensemen in the OHL.

During the 2024-25 campaign, he was able to total 26 goals and 33 assists in 64 games played. However, he was even better last year, totaling 28 goals and 42 assists in 56 games played.

Even though the Islanders have Matthew Schaefer to lead the power play unit for years to come, Aitcheson figures to be the player who could be on the second unit with his offensive abilities in the near future.

Overall, there is a lot to like about the young defenseman for the Islanders, and he has certainly made a name for himself in camp and the preseason.