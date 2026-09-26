Semyon Varlamov Survives NY Rangers Crushing NY Islanders

When the New York Islanders took on the New York Rangers for the first time this preseason on Sept. 22, it was a special occasion for Semyon Varlamov.

When he relieved Ilya Sorokin halfway through the game, it was the first NHL action that he took part in nearly two years. The last time he played with the Islanders was Nov. 29, 2025, when he was on the hook in an overtime loss to the Washington Capitals.

After that, he underwent partial replacements on both knees. A serious operation to rehab once; he had to rehab twice. It was a long road back, but Varlamov made a successful return, saving nine shots in an impressive comeback victory by the Islanders.

Another momentous occasion occurred in New York’s next preseason game, also against the Rangers, with Varlamov getting the start with plans to play the entire game. He was up against it from the start, taking the net with a lot of the team’s youngsters and AHL-bound players.

Semyon Varlamov survives tough contest against Rangers

Nov 19, 2024; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) reacts during the second period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Islanders were smoked, losing the game 6-1, but the final outcome doesn’t matter too much. The most important takeaway is that Varlamov made it through the game unscathed, healthy and poised to hold the No. 2 goaltender spot behind Sorokin entering the regular season.

Going up against a Blueshirts lineup that will very likely be the group that takes the ice when they open the regular season next week, the veteran goalie was under siege all evening with an inexperienced and overmatched group of skaters in front of him.

The results, as expected, were ugly at points. The Rangers overwhelmed the Islanders, out-shooting them 27-16 in the game. The Blueshirts went 2-for-4 on the power play, while the orange and blue didn’t convert on their man-advantage opportunities, going 0-for-2.

Varlamov showed a little bit of rust, which was expected. He made 21 saves, allowing 27 goals in what was a tough night based on the score sheet. The Rangers made it look easy at points, with a veteran-laden lineup picking apart a youthful Islanders squad.

But at the end of the day, what matters is that Varlamov looks healthy and ready for the regular season. He fills an important role behind Sorokin, who wore down toward the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

In an 84-game regular season, the performance of a backup goalie is all the more important with two extra games. Varlamov will hold that spot, with Vitek Vanecek likely being waived at final cuts.