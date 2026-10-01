NY Islanders' Late Rally Comes Up Short in Loss to Maple Leafs

The New York Islanders started the 2026-27 campaign on Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the quest for a fifth Stanley Cup is underway.

Following a short training camp and preseason, the Islanders were back on the ice on Wednesday against the Maple Leafs in their season-opener. Shockingly, the Maple Leafs had some poor scheduling and were on the second half of a back-to-back to start the season.

With Toronto playing the night before and using their backup goalie, the Islanders figured to be in a good position in this one. New York got off to a nice start in the first period and looked good for the first couple of minutes. However, it was all Maple Leafs after that in the first, and it felt like the ice had tilted.

In the first period, it was Colton Sissons who got things going for the Maple Leafs with his first goal of the season at even strength. A few minutes later, the power play unit for Toronto was able to extend their lead with a goal from Easton Cowan.

Following a poor first period, the Islanders did look a lot better in the second. The fourth line was able to create some good opportunities, with the group of Anthony Duclair, Casey Cizikas, and Ondrej Palat doing well. However, the success of Duclair got him moved up to the second line in the period.

Islanders Start to Rally

Sep 30, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz (41) uses his stick paddle to block a shot from New York Islanders forward Victor Eklund (38) in the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the third period, the Isles continued to play well for the first 10 minutes. Unfortunately, they were still not able to find the back of the net.

While New York continued to play well, it was surprisingly on the penalty kill that they were able to get their first goal of the season. While rushing to the net, Emil Heineman got them on the board to make it a 2-1 hockey game.

Unfortunately, despite some more good pressure late, the Islanders were unable to tie this one. Even though it wasn’t a win, there were some good things for New York in this one. There were some good performances by Victor Eklund and Anthony Duclair, and that might result in some changes going forward.

With some movement within their lines, it will be interesting to see what they do in practice in the coming days. Overall, while the team would have liked to get the win and played well to accomplish that, they will head home to try and get their first win.

Next up for the Islanders will be a couple of days off before they have their home opener on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils.