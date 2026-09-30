3 Players to Watch in NY Islanders Season Opener vs. Maple Leafs

The New York Islanders are about to hit the ice for the first time in the 2026-27 season.

The Islanders will jump start their 2026-27 NHL season at the Toronto Maple Leafs on the evening of Sept. 30; the game will mark the opener for the Isles, but the second game of the year for the Maple Leafs. For the New York franchise — a lot is at stake. The Islanders are coming off missing last season's postseason by seven points.

However, the upcoming matchup against Toronto marks a fresh start.

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin is expected to start in the net for the Islanders. He was the runner-up for the Vezina Trophy just last season after having completed a league leading seven shutouts.

Projected Lineup

Via NHL.com, the projected lineup for the Isles is as follows via the Islanders lines from practice in Muskoka on Sept. 29:

Simon Holmström - Bo Horvat - Kyle Palmieri

Matias Maccelli - Cal Ritchie - Brayden Schenn

Victor Eklund - JG Pageau - Emil Heineman

Ondřej Palát - Casey Cizikas - Anthony Duclair

Adam Pelech - Matthew Schaefer

Alexander Romanov - Ryan Pulock

Logan Stanley - Tony DeAngelo

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Extra note — Scott Mayfield, Kyle MacLean and Matt Kessel are the expected to be scratched per previous reports, however this is subject to change.

Islanders to Watch Against Maple Leafs

3. Ilya Sorokin

Apr 12, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the first period against the Montréal Canadiens at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Wohl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sorokin is coming off boasting a 29-24-2 record with a .906 SV% and 2.68 GAA last season.

The netminder was the first goalie off the ice during morning skate on Sept. 29. At 31, Sorokin very much has the ability to put the control of the game in the palm of his hands — or gloves — for the Islanders.

Anthony Stolarz is expected to be between the pipes for Toronto, as Sergei Bobrovsky just opened the season for the Maple Leafs on Sept. 29.

2. Captain Bo Horvat

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Bo Horvat (14) attempts a shot on goal in the first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the offseason, Horvat was named the 16th captain of the Islanders.

Now stepping into the coveted leadership role and wearing the "C" — Horvat is coming off posting 31 goals and 57 points in 68 games last season for the Islanders. He boasts 881 games of NHL experience, plus 34 more in the playoffs while also entering into the fourth year of an eight-year, $8.5 million average annual value deal.

A lot of extra eyes will be on him against Toronto as a result of him being given the captaincy, and it's important he steps up on the ice in terms of both production and leadership.

1. Matthew Schaefer (vs. Gavin McKenna)

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) during the game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Budding star and Isles icon Matthew Schaefer enters his second NHL season as the League's reigning Calder Memorial Trophy winner — awarded the rookie of the year. He matched the NHL record for most goals by a rookie defenseman with 23 and was also recently named as one of the Islanders Alternate Captains.

Schaefer now becomes the youngest player in team history to wear a letter. However, the former 2025 No. 1 overall pick will now be joined by another No. 1 on the ice. Gavin McKenna — the No. 1 selection at the 2026 NHL Draft — will be in action for Toronto after having recorded 51 points across 15 goals and 36 assists with Penn State University last year.

How both McKenna and Schaefer perform in the Islanders opener will be very indicative of what the future could hold for the NHL.

Puck drop is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST for the Islanders at the Maple Leafs. Following this matchup, the Isles will next see action on Oct. 3 in hosting the New Jersey Devils.