Mathieu Darche Opens up on Anders Lee Leaving Islanders
The New York Islanders underwent some changes to their roster this offseason, bringing in a few players in free agency while also seeing some players depart.
Easily the toughest decision involved Anders Lee. After 14 seasons with the franchise, the last eight of which were spent as captain of the team, he left in free agency, agreeing to a three-year deal with the Utah Mammoth.
Lee’s departure is one that will have a lasting impact on the franchise. Replacing his production is one thing; his leadership and experience will be virtually impossible to replace by a singular player, as it will take a team effort to replicate what he provided.
Even general manager Mathieu Darche, who has been with the franchise only since May 23, 2025, understands just how much Lee meant to the Islanders. During a meeting with the media after free agency began, he issued a statement on the long-time forward leaving the franchise.
Mathieu Darche shares statement on Anders Lee
“I just want to recognize and thank Anders for everything he's meant for this organization, like he's a true pro,” Darche said. “He cared about this team on and off the ice, the way he's been for all these years on Long Island, the way he got involved in the community.”
“I wish him, his wife, Grace, the whole family the best of luck in Utah, and we thank him for everything he's done for the organization,” Darche added.
A heartfelt message indeed that hit on just how much Lee meant not only to the Islanders but to the community. He was by far the longest-tenured player on the team, and his eight-year run as captain was tied for the longest in franchise history.
Players of his caliber do not grow on trees. He is going to one day have his number raised to the rafters as one of the best players to ever don the blue and orange. His presence is virtually irreplaceable, as the franchise needs to find a new player to turn to for that leadership.
There are certainly a few players who will be under consideration to take over as captain in the short term. Bo Horvat is one option, as is Mathew Barzal. Eventually, the Islanders would surely love for Matthew Schaefer to wear the C and carry on the tradition and standard that Lee has set for the last decade.
He ends his tenure with New York having played in 923 games with 549 total points, scoring 308 goals with 241 assists. Not too shabby for someone who was selected in the sixth round of the 2009 NHL Draft out of Notre Dame.