NY Islanders Make Wise Decision Signing Logan Stanley to Provide Option on Blueline

The start of the regular season is just a few days away for the New York Islanders, and the team is hoping to have a good season. However, even though they will be playing their first game in just a few days, they have added a potentially new player for their Opening Night roster.

Coming off a couple of bad games to end the preseason, including a lackluster performance in their final tune-up on Saturday night. The Islanders started to make their roster moves to prepare for the season.

As expected, some of their young prospects who got an extended look have been assigned to the AHL.

However, one area that did not perform like the team would have liked to see was on the blueline. With one spot seemingly open on the third pair and the seventh spot being open as well, nobody really stood out and won these positions.

On Sunday, the team announced that they signed defenseman Logan Stanley to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. The big defenseman might be the new starter on the left side of the third pair, and it was a good move by New York.

Stanley Can Help Blueline

Apr 21, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Boston Bruins center Mark Kastelic (47) and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Logan Stanley (64) fight during the third period in game two of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the team was certainly hopeful that Isaiah George was going to take the spot on the left side of the third pair, the young defenseman didn’t make the most of his opportunity this offseason.

The Islanders moved Matthew Schaefer over to the right side to seemingly create space for George to win the job, and his not making the roster after being sent down to the AHL is highly disappointing.

With George not earning the spot and perhaps Aitcheson still needing some more time, the Islanders signing Stanley makes a lot of sense for the team. With it being just a one-year commitment at a very affordable number, the team will have the ability to still bring up their young talent if they are ready.

For Stanley, he will bring a big presence on the blueline for the Islanders, standing at 6’7”. Last season with the Winnipeg Jets and the Buffalo Sabres, he was able to total 26 points with nine goals and 17 assists. It was by far his best offensive season, and if he brings that type of production to the third pair for the Islanders, they will be very happy.

Overall, this is a low-risk signing by the Islanders, and with the unit struggling a bit during the preseason, one that they seemingly had to make.