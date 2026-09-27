NY Islanders Sign Logan Stanley to One-Year, $1.5 Million Deal

With the start of the regular season right around the corner, the New York Islanders will be kicking things off on Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. While the roster isn’t set just yet, they did recently sign another player who could be starting on Opening Night.

On Saturday night, the Islanders did not have a good showing against the New Jersey Devils. New York lost by a score of 4-1, with their one goal coming in the third period. While the Islanders did start to play better in the third, that could also be due to the Devils starting to take it a bit easy with the game well in hand.

In the loss, the team was without Matthew Schaefer on the blueline. The reigning Calder Trophy winner was held out for precautionary reasons, but is expected to be fine for the start of the season.

As the team gets set to finalize what the roster and lineups will look like, they have recently signed defenseman Logan Stanley to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. While the Islanders had a lot of options that were battling for the final spot on the left side of the third pair and also as the seventh defenseman, adding Stanley this late shows that New York hasn’t been pleased with what they have seen.

Islanders Add Another Option

#Isles Transaction: The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Logan Stanley to a one-year contract. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 27, 2026

While adding Stanley might have come as a bit of a surprise this late in the offseason, New York has made some recent decisions regarding their young players on the blueline. Both Isaiah George and Kashawn Aitcheson were sent down to the AHL, meaning neither one of them will be starting on Opening Night.

For George, that spot on the third-pair felt like it was his for the taking this offseason. However, Pete DeBoer obviously didn’t see enough in camp or the preseason to give him the job, and he will have to prove himself in the AHL. Furthermore, while Aitcheson looked good, he is still very young and some time in the AHL makes sense for him.

So, with those two key prospects being sent down, the Islanders have added Stanley to give themselves another option. The big defenseman figures to be the guy on the third-pair now for New York on the left side.

The 28-year-old played in 76 games for the Winnipeg Jets and the Buffalo Sabres last year, totaling 26 points with nine goals and 17 assists. While the team will be keeping a close eye on the development of their young players, Stanley can provide them with some quality ice time this season.