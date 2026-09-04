NY Islanders’ Malte Gustafsson Draws Comp to Blues Defenseman
With the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the New York Islanders selected left-handed shooting defenseman Malte Gustafsson.
A clear emphasis has been put on restocking the blueline long-term by the relatively new front office headed by general manager Mathieu Darche. Gustafsson is the third defenseman the Islanders selected under his watch in the first round, joining Matthew Schaefer and Kashawn Aitcheson, who were picked Nos. 1 and 17 in 2025.
There is a lot to like about his game that is easy to project. Measuring in at 6-foot-5 and 203 pounds, he has the ideal combination of size and skill to become a reliable two-way performer in the NHL.
Only 18 years old, there is still plenty of development left to reach his potential. However, at this stage of his career, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic (subscription required) believes he should be looking to reach a former top-10 pick who has established himself in the league.
Malte Gustafsson draws comparison to Philip Broberg
In a recent piece updating the NHL prospect tiers, Gustafsson drew a comparison to Philip Broberg of the St. Louis Blues. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers, he signed as a free agent with the Blues ahead of the 2024-25 season.
It proved to be the right decision for him. After playing sparingly across three seasons with the Oilers, Broberg quickly emerged as a stalwart in the Blues’ lineup. During the 2024-25 season, he played in 68 games, recording 29 points as he scored eight goals and handed out 21 assists.
He had a plus/minus ratio of +21 and averaged 20:30 minutes of ice time per game. This past season, he served an even bigger role, averaging 23:21 of ice time per game.
Broberg played in 81 games, recording 34 points as he scored six goals and handed out a career-high 28 assists. He was impactful once again with a +14 plus/mins ratio.
Malte Gustafsson has areas of improvement to move up tiers
As Wheeler noted, Broberg is a player who would fall into the same tier as Gustafsson did when compared to NHL players: 4B. That is right in the range where most successful two-way defensemen will be.
What will aid Gustafsson in reaching the next tier is if he can improve his offensive impact and skating ability. He has a strong floor as a two-way contributor who will make an impact defensively, but to become a true No. 1 defenseman, he needs to make more contributions with the puck.
New York seems to be taking an iron sharpens iron approach in that regard, with three left-handed shooting defensemen near the top of their prospect rankings.