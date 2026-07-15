Why Malte Gustafsson Stood Out for NY Islanders at 2026 NHL Draft
Of the first 15 prospects drafted throughout the 2026 NHL Draft, the New York Islanders' first-round selection of Malte Gustafsson quite literally stands out amongst the crowd.
Gustafsson himself was selected at No. 13 overall by the Islanders, and towers over the rest of the first 15 picks in this year's draft via his height currently listed at 6'5", while also weighing 203 pounds.
The defenseman is known for being relentlessly unyielding on the ice, in addition to his reputation already being bolstered by his maturity and ability to remain calm under pressure. In addition, he has already signed his three-year entry-level deal with the Islanders.
Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche said that Gustafsson's size will give him a leg up when facing off against some of the forwards who are also of the larger caliber from the prospect pool.
“It's funny, because we debated with a few of our scouts about some of the big forwards," Darche said per a recent article from NHL.com. "There were quite a few big forwards [available] and they're all saying that Malte stops those guys. We're very happy with the pick.
“A lot of times the players, after you draft them, some of them grow an inch because they're still young,” Darche said. “So, let's call him a 6’5” defenseman and he needs to put a bit of weight on. He might come in eventually at 215-225. That's going to be a hard guy to play against.”
Islanders' Mathieu Darche Confident in Selection of Malte Gustafsson
Gustafsson — who is Swedish — is known for being especially mobile in addition to maintaining a high hockey IQ. For his size, he's known for being quite quick on the ice.
The left-handed defenseman was seen in action via HV071’s Swedish Hockey League (SHL) roster in his draft-eligible year. His statistics on the sheet weren't what made the scouts take notice of him; instead, it was his physicality, ability to force turnovers all over the ice and his gap control.
Gustafsson has already been introduced to the Islanders' fanbase and other members of the prospect pool via the New York Islanders' Development Camp. He said he feels he's been gelling well, both in terms of fan culture and with his new teammates.
"It's amazing to have them here. I was a bit nervous, coming out to the game yesterday [and] playing in front of the fans but it felt amazing playing in front of them," Gustafsson said at Development Camp in early July. "All of the guys are amazing, so it's been good ... I think I've got to know everyone pretty good."
Overall, the Islanders added significant depth and increased their prospect pool across their blueline in the 2026 NHL Draft — selecting three defensemen with their first three picks. But Gustafsson was selected first because of his size and how what he's already capable of doing with it will translate to the Isles' ice.