NY Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Has Taken His Game to the Next Level

The New York Islanders have wrapped up their three-game road trip in California and should be pleased with the results. Now, as they get set to return home with the quarter-mark of the season approaching, the team has to be happy with the development of one of their key young players.

While expectations for the team were a bit mixed coming into the year, the Islanders are right in the mix for the third spot in the Metropolitan Division along with a couple of other teams. Even though it seems like the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils are going to be holding the top two spots, there is still one more guaranteed playoff spot in the division that will be up for grabs.

One of the key reasons why the team has performed so well is because of the monster start to the campaign that their young star Matthew Schaefer is having.

Schaefer Has Taken Game to the Next Level

Nov 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) looks on during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the year, there was a lot of fun speculation about what year two might look like for the talented young defenseman of the Islanders. As an 18-year-old, Schaefer was able to win the Calder Trophy, and he completely changed the outlook for the franchise.

So far this season, Schaefer has avoided any kind of sophomore slump, and he has taken the next step in his development. So far this year, Schaefer has totaled six goals and 15 assists for 21 total points in just 19 games.

It is very clear that on many nights he is one of the best players on the ice, and Peter DeBoer is having no problem playing him big minutes. New York has been hit hard with injuries this season, but the team has been able to hang in there despite key players missing time.

A main reason for that has been Schaefer. When looking at his pace numbers, he is currently on pace for 26.5 goals and 66 assists. If the pace continues over an 84-game season now, he would be just over 92 points.

For a 19-year-old player, that would be an incredible accomplishment. Schaefer is proving to be one of the best players in the league at his position, and with how he is performing, he is going to start to generate some Norris Trophy chatter this year.

Overall, there is still a long season to go, but the development of Schaefer and some key players returning should result in the Islanders being a playoff contender in the Metropolitan Division.