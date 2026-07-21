Why NY Islanders Should Be Excited About Development of Calum Ritchie
As the offseason continues for the New York Islanders, there has been a lot of disappointment about how the summer has gone. However, this is a team that will be getting some good players back and also has some young talent that is improving.
Coming off a year in which the Islanders struggled down the stretch and missed the playoffs, the team will be hoping to be a bit better and snap their postseason drought.
There are a lot of good things in place already for New York, and there is reason to be optimistic about the future. Having one of the best young players in the NHL in Matthew Schaefer has helped change the outlook of the franchise dramatically.
Now, surrounding him with talent is going to be key. The Islanders will be looking to have some sustained success, and getting more young talent around their star will be key. One player who appears to be part of the future as well is forward Calum Ritchie. After a solid rookie season, he figures to be set for an expanded role.
Ritchie’s Play Down the Stretch Was Encouraging
As the Islanders start to prepare for next season, one player who is going to be exciting to watch is Ritchie. The talented young forward was a rookie for the team last season and continued to improve and carved out a nice role for himself.
In 65 games, he totaled 30 points on 13 goals and 17 assists. With the ability to play both up the middle and on the wing, he provides a lot of flexibility to the lineup.
At just 21 years old, the Islanders will likely be trying to continue to get him reps at center, but he could spend more time on the wing this coming season. While the overall numbers might not have jumped off the page last year, it was what he was able to accomplish toward the end of the campaign that does give reason to believe in his skills.
In March and April, he played in 22 games, totaling 14 points on six goals and eight assists. With four of those goals being on the power play, he also showcased his ability to help a team that seemingly struggles every year on the man advantage.
The 21-year-old figures to be in the top six for the Islanders this coming season, and his production at the end of the season has earned him that spot. While the lines could still be very fluid depending on what Peter DeBoer does with Mathew Barzal, Ritchie should have a big role.