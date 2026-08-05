NY Islanders Need To Improve in Key Area Under Peter DeBoer
Despite the underwhelming finish to the 2025-26 season for the New York Islanders, who missed the playoffs for a second consecutive year, there were a lot of positives to take away.
New head coach Peter DeBoer is entering a situation that is different from his previous stops with the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars, who had Stanley Cup aspirations. The Islanders aren’t at that level, at least not yet, but there are pieces in place to get there.
Defenseman Matthew Schaefer is one of the best building blocks in the NHL and someone DeBoer has spoken highly of already. There is excitement for what the new head coach can do to bring out the best in Mathew Barzal.
However, as a team, there is one key area that DeBoer is going to have to devise a plan to really get the team out of a rut from: their lack of power play success.
Peter DeBoer has to figure out how to get Islanders power play on track
“I think we know what the problem is,” the head coach said in an interview with The Athletic (subscription required), via Peter Baugh. “It’s not like I’m having to go back and watch old tape again. I’ve seen enough old tape to this point of last year’s team. We recognize what we have to fix.”
While DeBoer didn’t give any specifics in the interview about what needs to be changed, it is clear something has to be done. New York finished 30th in the league in power play efficiency last year, a key area that held the team back from being consistently successful.
With virtually the same roster returning, it is fair to wonder how much improvement there will be. Losing Anders Lee certainly won’t help, and the only skater who projects to be in the lineup for the Islanders who was signed in free agency is Matias Maccelli.
Internal development from younger players could certainly lead to some improvement, but most of whatever strides the team takes moving forward will stem from coaching. DeBoer is going to be tasked with creating a better game plan than his predecessor, Patrick Roy, was able to put together.
Islanders offense needs to improve to make playoffs
Last season, New York had a power play percentage of only 16.53%, scoring 40 times on 242 opportunities. That is 10 goals under the league average despite having more man advantages than the average, which was 236.
The median in the NHL for power play percentage was 21.11%, which means the Islanders were incredibly inefficient and unable to take advantage of optimal situations to put the puck in the net.
In general, New York wasn’t a very explosive team. Their 2.79 goals for per game was below the league average of 3.08, and their 229 goals for ranked 25th.
For this team to take that next step and get back into the postseason, the offense has to be better. DeBoer has a track record of getting the most out of and turning teams around immediately, and the Islanders hope he can do it again for them.