Terrible Offseason Grade NY Islanders Received is Concerning
With the offseason starting to slow down a bit, it is a good time to reflect on how the summer has gone for the New York Islanders so far. Unfortunately, things haven’t been great.
Coming off a lot of changes in the front office and coaching staff of late, the Islanders are a team that is entering a new era and trying to build for the future. Even though it appeared like a rebuild could be likely, adding a generational talent with the first overall pick changed things for the better for New York.
However, as the team came into the summer, the expectation was to improve. Unfortunately, with limited moves made, that hasn’t been the case on paper. Now, as grades start to roll in for what they have accomplished, the results aren’t good.
Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report recently graded the offseason for the Islanders and gave them a “D” for their efforts so far this summer.
Bad Grade is Concerning
Seeing New York getting the grade of a “D” for their efforts this summer isn’t overly surprising, but it does raise some concerns. This was a team that was in the hunt for a playoff spot before having a poor end to the season.
The Islanders have some great things to build around with Matthew Schaefer and Ilya Sorokin. Furthermore, their prospect pool is quickly emerging as one of the best in the league, and the future does appear to be bright.
However, with the cap situation being a bit of a mess for the Islanders this summer, they were limited in what they could do. Of their new additions, the only notable one was Matias Maccelli.
While this was an excellent value signing and he has some really nice upside as a 25-year-old playmaker coming off a bad year, this being the only move isn’t great.
Furthermore, the team also saw their captain Anders Lee leave in free agency for the Utah Mammoth. With the 35-year-old landing a three-year deal, the two sides were just simply too far off.
However, Lee was still a productive player for the Islanders last year, totaling 19 goals. His play in front of the net has always been strong, and his leadership in the locker room will be missed.
Overall, it feels like New York will be a bit more focused on next summer to improve rather than this one. While they still could compete for a playoff spot as young players develop, this is a team looking for more success long-term.