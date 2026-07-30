NY Islanders PR Team Recognized for Excellence With Stars and Avalanche
On the ice, the future looks incredibly bright for the New York Islanders behind their franchise cornerstone, Matthew Schaefer.
Everyone wants to see what he has planned for an encore in Year 2 after a historic rookie campaign. Head coach Peter DeBoer has spoken highly not only about the talent the young defenseman possesses, but also about the leadership qualities that he has exhibited.
Schaefer is learning a lot from his teammates, as it will take more than one player for the Islanders to reach the levels they believe they are capable of. Off the ice, there is work being done behind the scenes as well to ensure that everything is going smoothly.
Those people, such as the Public Relations staff for New York, are also being recognized for their efforts. The Professional Hockey Writers Association recently announced the recipients of the Dick Dillman Award, and in the Eastern Conference, it was the Islanders who received the honors.
Islanders PR staff receives Dick Dillman Award
The award is given to recognize the excellence of NHL PR staffs. Along with New York, the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche were both recipients, representing the Western Conference.
A big reason for the Islanders’ PR team being recognized is how they handled the media storm that followed their young phenom in what turned out to be one of the best rookie seasons for a defenseman ever.
Senior Vice President of Communications Kimber Auerbach, Senior Director of Communications and Team Services Jesse Eisenberg and Communications Coordinator Samantha Levin were named, but in a statement provided, Auerbach made sure that assistants Olivia Martone, Maura Conway, Mallory Kinahan and Daniel Klein were also named and recognized for their contributions in winning the award.
“The true credit belongs to the dedication and partnership shown by our players and coaching staff on a daily basis. “Their reliable presence, consistent professionalism, and willingness to engage with reporters are the foundation to building a connecting relationship with our fanbase and community. … We’d also like to thank our ownership and front office for cultivating an environment built on openness, trust and accessibility,” Auerbach said.
Islanders PR has done great job with team and fans
This is the first time the franchise has received the Dick Dillman Award, and hopefully it will not be the last.
Not all teams can build the kind of community engagement in their cities and within their fan base, but that is an area New York excels in. They are always thinking outside the box and finding ways to get people involved, such as their Third Jersey contest.
For what is believed to be the first time in professional sports history, at the very least in the NHL, fans were given the opportunity to create a new uniform for their favorite team.
The Islanders received over 80,000 submissions, which will be narrowed down to five selections for fans to vote on as the next alternate uniform the team will wear on the ice during the 2027-28 campaign.