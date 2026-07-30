NY Islanders Provide Update on Third Jersey Competition
The New York Islanders' 2027-28 third jersey competition entry window has now closed.
Per Islanders' beat reporter Stefen Rosner, the competition ended with over 80,000 submissions. The contest — which marked the first of its kind — went live on July 9 and allowed for Isles fans to submit designs for the 2027-28 third jersey. Fans were permitted to mix and match 15 different patterns in addition to nine logos and more than 50 colors.
The competition has since ended on July 24 after the submission period originally opened on July 8.
NY Islanders Nearing Final Five Third Jersey Selections
As previously referenced, this development marked the very first time in NHL history that a league team has asked its fans to come up with a design.
The contest also featured a "paint-by-number" setup so the jerseys match the League's official jersey template and also provided a note section so fans can explain their design choices.
Sports Business Journal has noted that the contest drew an exact number of 80,490 submissions.
Kelly Cheeseman, President of Business Operations for the Islanders and UBS Arena, said the organization has relished the opportunity to give its fanbase a larger voice.
"Islanders fans are among the most passionate in all of sports, and their emotional investment is the heartbeat of this franchise," Cheeseman said. "With this contest, we are breaking down traditional boundaries and inviting ‘Isles Nation' directly into the design room to do something that has never been done before in our league. Our third jersey will truly belong to the fans, born from their passion and chosen by their voice."
The Islanders originally made their debut in 1972 while wearing New York's official colors of blue and orange.
In an interview with Jonny Lazarus, forward Mathew Barzal said he — and presumably other players — do have some design ideas they are leaning towards for the third jersey.
"I would go dark navy," Barzal had said. "I like the idea of white and orange stripes on the bottom of the jersey. I like the idea of the lighthouse. I think probably the fisherman for me. I've actually kind of messed around a little bit. I've seen some good ones."
Following the close of the entry, the Islanders' front office will receive input from players and choose five final jersey designs that fans will vote on in August. The winner of the competition is set to receive a team-signed third jersey in addition to tickets to the game that features the jersey's debut.