NY Islanders' Propsect Has Promising Future With Franchise
With the offseason rolling on, the New York Islanders have to be pleased with how their prospect pool is shaping up so far. As the team looks to build for the future, some of their young players look to be very talented.
While this summer has been a quiet one for the Islanders in terms of making upgrades, there does seem to be a plan in place for general manager Mathieu Darche.
New York was careful with how they approached this summer, with the goal being to free up a lot of cap space for next offseason. Even though there are some bad contracts on the books currently, the Islanders are expected to have about $40 million in cap room next summer.
Furthermore, while getting a better cap situation is important, so too is drafting and developing prospects. As of late, New York has done a really good job of that, led by the addition of Matthew Schaefer.
As the new regime continues to revamp the roster, there are some more talented prospects that will be seeking to follow in Schaefer’s footsteps. One of those prospects being Kashawn Aitcheson
Aitcheson Has Bright Future
As one of the Islanders’ three first-round picks last year, Aitcheson is going to be a prospect to watch this year after spending last year in the OHL. The young defenseman was an impressive player and the captain for his team last year.
Overall, he totaled 70 points during the regular season and was a point-per-game player in the playoffs. Listed at 6’2” and just under 200lbs, Aitcheson brings some good size to the blueline on the left side, and New York is optimistic about what he can bring to the table.
The 19-year-old will be playing in the AHL this year for the Hamilton Hammers, and this will be an important step in his development. As a young player, there will be some fine-tuning in his game in the AHL, and coach Jay McKee will be looking to help take his game to the next level.
Aitcheson has the ability to move the puck well and has been a good scorer in the OHL. Furthermore, as a good hitter on the defensive end of the ice, he certainly projects as a future NHL player for the Islanders.
The blueline has quickly become the strength of the team, and when Aitcheson gets a chance in the NHL, it will be interesting to monitor.