NY Islanders' Prospect Pool Correctly Receives Strong Grade With Plethora of Talent

The New York Islanders are five games into the season, and there is still a bit of uncertainty about what this team is going to be this season. However, while they will prove what they can do on the ice, the future for the Islanders remains bright.

While there might be some uncertainty about just what this team will be this year, they have shown some good signs early on. Considering they don’t have one of their best players in Mathew Barzal, New York is 2-3 on the season so far, but hasn’t played poorly.

On Tuesday, the Islanders will be presented with a favorable matchup against the Vancouver Canucks. This is a Canucks team that is not expected to do much this year and one that New York should handle.

As the team continues to try and play competitive hockey without one of their key players, they are a franchise that seemingly has a bright future.

Hannah Stuart of Bleacher Report recently graded the Islanders’ prospect pool, and the team received the very encouraging grade of a B+.

New York’s Prospect Pool is Strong

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders forward Cole Eiserman (57) controls the puck in the third period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a bit of a new era starting for the Islanders, it was jump-started in the 2025 NHL Draft when they were able to select Matthew Schaefer with the first overall pick.

Adding Schaefer has completely changed the outlook of the franchise, and at 18 years old, he won the Calder Trophy and has emerged as one of the best young players in the league.

However, while Schaefer is a star already for New York, they were a team that was seemingly going to be rebuilding for a bit and really trying to stockpile some young assets.

That has seemingly worked, with the prospect pool of the Islanders looking to be a strong one. This year, the team has seen the emergence of Victor Eklund, who was able to make the team out of camp. The talented young forward has looked good early on, and there is reason to believe that he can be a top six player for the team going forward.

Furthermore, there are some other talented players like Cole Eiserman, Kashawn Aitcheson, and Malte Gustafsson. With some young talent already in the NHL and more on the way, the future for New York is bright. Developing these players will be key, but the talent is there for the Islanders to have a bright future.