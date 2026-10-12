Why Mathew Barzal Is NY Islanders Player With Most on the Line

The New York Islanders have gotten off to a so-so start in the 2026-27 NHL regular season.

There have been some positives, such as the offensive production of Bo Horvat, who has recorded a point in all five games to begin the season. Defenseman Logan Stanley has also been a revelation as a late addition to the roster post-training camp. Ilya Sorokin remains elite in net, giving the team a chance to win every time he is on the ice.

However, there have been some negatives. Injuries are chief among them, with defenseman Alexander Romanov suffering an ACL injury that will sideline him for at least six months.

Star forward Mathew Barzal has yet to get on the ice this season. He is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of training camp, but he is making strides in his return, as he started skating last week.

Islanders need to figure out Mathew Barzal long-term position

Mar 26, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) controls the puck in the first period against the Dallas Stars at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When he does get back in the lineup for the Islanders, Barzal is the player who will have the most on the line on the roster. Incredibly skilled, it is now or never for the 2015 first-round pick to prove that he can produce at the level necessary to be a full-time top-six center.

The ability is certainly there for Barzal to succeed in such a role. He is an elite playmaker, recording 41+ assists in six seasons thus far in his career. But the team could really use a little more goal scoring from him.

Given how much the puck is on his stick, some of the underlying metrics that he has produced could be considered underwhelming. It will be up to head coach Peter DeBoer to help get the most out of his skill set and produce at the highest level possible.

Will that be as a center? Only time will tell, but DeBoer has shown a willingness to shake up his lineups as he looks to find an offensive spark and consistent production throughout the lineup.

Barzal’s return will prompt a change in the lineup, with players such as Simon Holmstrom, Anthony Duclair, Victor Eklund and Matias Maccelli essentially auditioning for roles when the star forward is back in the lineup.

How DeBoer plans to use him will play a role in who stays and goes from the roster. If it becomes apparent that Barzal is a better fit on the wing than down the middle at center, the head coach will make appropriate adjustments.

Barzal taking his offensive performance to that next level will help elevate the team’s performance overall and help them win more hockey games.