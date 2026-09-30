NY Islanders Provide Encouraging Update for Mathew Barzal

The New York Islanders are getting set to open their season against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night to kick off the 2026-27 campaign. However, as expected, they will be without a key player.

As the Islanders prepare for the start of a new season, there is some optimism surrounding the franchise. This will be the first full season for Peter DeBoer on the bench, and expectations will be high with him coming in as the new head coach.

Furthermore, the face of the franchise and the future of the organization, Matthew Schaefer, is entering year two with the team as well. The sky is the limit for Schaefer, and what he will be able to accomplish in his second season is going to be fun to watch.

Furthermore, this is a team that just missed the playoffs last year, and while there is some debate about whether or not they can get over the hump this season, there are still some talented players on the roster. One of those players is forward Mathew Barzal. The talented skater for the Islanders has missed time in camp and during the preseason with an injury, but a recent update provided is encouraging.

Encouraging Update for Barzal

#Isles GM Mathieu Darche says Mathew Barzal has progressed. Hopeful he’s skating by this weekend or early next week. Says it won’t take him long to be ready after that. It’s about managing inflammation. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) September 30, 2026

With the talented forward for the Islanders being expected back on the ice to skate either this weekend or early next week, it is a very encouraging sign for the Islanders.

For a team that isn’t the most prolific on the offensive end of the ice, Barzal is a player that can create opportunities, and it is very important for the team. Based on the timeline of when he might be skating and that New York seems optimistic that he will be back shortly after that, he could be eyeing a return on Tuesday against the New York Rangers or perhaps Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks next week.

Depending on when he does get back on the ice, it will determine his timeline, but if he’s skating over the weekend, the hope could be for a debut against the Rangers on Tuesday.

Overall, with the schedule being a little spaced out to begin the season for New York, even if Barzal is out through next week, he would only miss five games if he's out through October 12th, which isn’t bad in a near two-week span from the start of the season.

Hopefully, the inflammation will continue to subside, and he will be skating over the weekend. If that’s the case, he might only miss the first two games of the year for New York.