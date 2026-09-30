Heart on Ice: Matthew Schaefer Dedicates Time Away From NY Islanders With Abundant Philanthropic Efforts

On the ice at only the age of 19, Matthew Schaefer of the New York Islanders has already been named an alternate captain and been bestowed the coveted Calder Trophy — easily winning the hearts of NHL fans worldwide.

His journey to get there was not without its struggles; the budding star defenseman has been public about losing his mother, Jennifer, to breast cancer in 2024, which took place after the defenseman had also lost his billet mom — Emily Matson. However, those who knew Jennifer always remembered her for having one of the biggest giving hearts they had ever encountered. In that same spirit, Schaefer keeps her memory alive through philanthropic work of his own, winning even more hearts in his own way.

Smilezone Foundation Board Member and Schaefer’s agent Patrick Morris vividly described the first time he met Jennifer. She heard through the grapevine that the Senior Newport Sports Management Agent had a love for chocolate chip cookies.

As such, Jennifer then brought him a homemade batch the first time she ever set foot in Morris’s office.

Matthew Schaefer winning off the ice as much as on it

Mar 28, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) controls the puck against the Florida Panthers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He gets his personality from his dad and his mom,” Morris said. "His mom was a wonderful lady with a great soul, and he gets that part from his mom … He just has a heart of giving that comes from his parents, and he conveys it in such a natural way.”

Often described as someone beyond his years, Schaefer has spent his spare time over the past few years volunteering his time with the Smilezone Foundation, NHLPA, Northwell Health, The Big Assist, WNY Compassion Connection and the CIBC Run for the Cure, in addition to appearing at a local summer camp.

In an exclusive, Schaefer said that for him — being a good person is just as important to him as how he carries himself on the ice at UBS Arena.

"No matter what you’re doing in life, I think the biggest thing that people remember about you is if you’re a good person and if you treat others the way you want to be treated,” Schaefer said. "You never know when people are going to need someone to talk to, and people go through a lot in life … It’s nice for me to give back to the community.”

Still a kid at heart, Schaefer also detailed a love for working with children and a way to translate his energy into various charitable endeavors.

"I am freshly 19, and I definitely still show a lot of kidlike attributes … I feel like it’s super easy for me to talk to kids. I think just being able to be hopefully a younger role model is what I strive to be for kids and people that are going through rough times," Schaefer also said.

NHLPA

The National Hockey League Players’ Association plays a pivotal role in connecting both fans and players across generations through charity and community outreach.

The primary philanthropic initiative of the NHLPA is its Goals & Dreams program, which is designed to assist grassroots hockey programs that help deserving youth to both play and grow the game.

While only entering his second season in the NHL, the NHLPA has said that Schaefer is already one of the top players in the League in terms of their contributions.

NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh said he’s been amazed by the contributions Schaefer has already made so early on in his career.

"I’m impressed with a lot of what Matthew has done off the ice. He’s a very mature young man and he’s really settled into his role as a leader in the NHL and the Players Association in a big way,” said Walsh. "The fact that he is so willing to give back in so many different places is amazing. It's great to watch and see a young guy like that, that's just so enthused about it too.”

Feb 12, 2026; Milan, Italy; NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh at a men's ice hockey press conference during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NHLPA also is regularly involved in a number of other charitable and community efforts.

For Schaefer, he’s been involved in as many as he can.

"He's going to be a true leader on the ice for a long time. He's going to be a true leader in the community for a long time,” Walsh said without hesitation.

Smilezone Foundation, Northwell Health

The Smilezone Foundation is dedicated to transforming an existing waiting room, treatment room or patient care room into a Smilezone — a space that provides a bright, comforting, and engaging space for children and their families while spending time in a hospital or medical facility.

A transformed waiting room into a hockey-themed Smilezone | COURTESY: Smilezone Foundation

By the end of 2026, the foundation will have transformed over 600 smilezones since 2012 — the year the organization was founded.

Morris is an original board member of the Smilezone Foundation. He joined the board in 2012, following the inception of the foundation. While Morris has also been Schaefer’s longtime agent, it was actually Schaefer’s own idea to get more involved with the Smilezone Foundation.

Schaefer is now known as an official board member, but is also a special ambassador for Smilezone.

In addition, Schaefer also regularly partners with New York’s largest health system, Northwell Health, to support cancer patients and their families. Northwell will also open the “Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Center” with assistance from a $150,000 donation from the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

NHLPA x Smilezone project and mural at Moncton Hospital for Hockey Day in Canada featuring Matthew Schaefer. | COURTESY: Smilezone Foundation

Schaefer was previously a unanimous choice (all 198 ballots) for the Calder Trophy; he was also the youngest ever to receive the award after rewriting NHL record books in terms of production (tying Brian Leetch’s record for the most goals by a rookie defenseman) by an 18-year-old defenseman.

But Schaefer said he does his best to pair on-ice success with off-ice accomplishments.

"[My work] just puts life into perspective,” Schaefer said on balancing success both on and off the ice. "When I’m playing hockey, I’m playing hockey. But when I’m away from the rink, I like to be away from the rink.”

Other Charitable Endeavors

Schaefer was recently announced as an Alternate Captain for the Islanders ahead of the 2026-27 season. He’ll be in the leadership group alongside Brayden Schenn, Kyle Palmieri, Ryan Pulock and Captain Bo Horvat.

And while future success on the ice is certainly expected, Schaefer also has a number of projects to come with Smilezone Foundation, Northwell Health, NHLPA and much more.

"Charity work means so much to me, giving back to the community and people in need,” Schaefer said. "When I get to do it, obviously my mom would be right there with me … and I know she’s always doing it with me in spirit and she’d be proud of what me and [my family] are doing.”