NY Islanders Rightfully Receive Top Ranking for Peter DeBoer Hire
The New York Islanders' biggest move for the 2026-27 season came before the 2025-26 campaign even came to an end.
With four games remaining, the Islanders decided to make a change on their coaching staff. Patrick Roy was fired as head coach and replaced by Peter DeBoer. It was a move that surprised a lot of people, given how New York had exceeded expectations despite falling short of a playoff spot.
Alas, it wasn’t enough for Roy to keep his job. To ensure they didn’t miss out on the person they wanted this coaching cycle, the Islanders made the unprecedented move to bring on DeBoer with four games remaining in the regular season.
It was a decision that has drawn plenty of praise, including that from Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report. He recently put together a piece ranking the new head coaching hires for the 2026-27 season, and New York bringing aboard DeBoer came in at No. 1.
Islanders hiring of Peter DeBoer well-received
That move beat out Mike Babcock joining the Edmonton Oilers, Ryan Craig being hired by the Vegas Golden Knights, the Vancouver Canucks becoming the first head coaching gig for Manny Malhotra, Peter Laviolette going to the Los Angeles Kings and the Toronto Maple Leafs hiring Jim Hiller.
What helped separate DeBoer from his peers for this list, and rightfully so, is the track record that he possesses. He has coached for a lot of different franchises, but one thing has been consistent: his teams win.
While he is still seeking that first Stanley Cup victory, he has made the finals twice in his career, once apiece with the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils. He has been to the conference finals eight times with four different franchises.
He has 97 career victories in the postseason, which is the fifth most all-time. When you can hire a coach with that kind of resume, it is hard not to be placed at the top of the rankings.
Peter DeBoer has proven his style yields results
Alas, there is one caveat to keep a close eye on when it comes to DeBoer’s coaching stops. He has never been with one team for too long. At four of his five stops, he was fired within four years of being hired, and with the Sharks, he was fired within the fifth year.
DeBoer gets the most out of his players, succeeding on the edges with excellent underlying metrics. His teams thrive doing the small things to help put a team ahead over the opponent, but for whatever reason, his style seems to wear on teams and players, and he is eventually shown the door.
While his time with the Islanders may have an expiration date, the team and fan base can at least expect a good amount of winning and contention to occur during his tenure.