NY Islanders Reveal New Hometown Remix Uniforms

The New York Islanders made a major announcement this offseason, becoming the first franchise in NHL history to allow their fans to have a say in the creation of a new uniform for the team to don on the ice.

A massive turnaround came with more than 80,000 submissions in the Islanders Third Jersey contest. Eventually, the winner was a Navy Lighthouse uniform, which the team will wear for select games during the 2027-28 season. When the jersey is debuted, the creator will be in attendance.

It was a great idea to drum up interest in the franchise and get fans involved with the team. People are excited to see how those uniforms look on the ice when they are debuted next season, but before that, New York has another new jersey to unveil.

Their Hometown Remix uniforms for the 2026-27 season have officially been revealed, and fans are going to have strong opinions on it because it features a fresh take on the Fisherman logo from the mid-90s, a dark time for the franchise.

Islanders unveil Hometown Remix uniforms

The Fabric of Long Island. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 2, 2026

Heavy backlash led to the Islanders going back to their classic crest after the Fisherman logo was used for about two seasons in its original run. For one game, during the Reverse Retro run in 2022-23, it was back against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Now, it will be donned four times during this campaign as part of the Hometown Remix series that the league has rolled out. Referred to as “The Fabric of Long Island,” these uniforms not only feature the Fisherman logo on the front, which features a few updates for a more modern look.

The iconic Lighthouse logo that so many people like is featured on these uniforms as well, on the shoulders. The custom wavy striping down the sleeves, which drew inspiration from the Atlantic Ocean, runs down the sleeves in teal, orange and navy blue.

Look what the tide brought in.



Introducing the #Isles Hometown Remix jersey. pic.twitter.com/gDeOtyqJX9 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 2, 2026

The names and numbers on the uniforms are also unique compared to anything the Islanders have worn previously, bringing the entire new look together.

New York will be wearing these Hometown Remix uniforms 11 times, with their debut coming on Nov. 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes. 10 out of the 11 games they are worn will be played at UBS Arena in front of the home fans. The road game they will be worn for is April 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Islanders are offering ticket plans that include one Hometown Remix uniform and a sweepstakes to win a jersey in a giveaway, too.