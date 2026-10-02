NY Islanders Reveal When They Will Wear Hometown Remix Jerseys

The New York Islanders made a lot of headlines this offseason with a first-of-its-kind uniform contest.

Fans of the Islanders were asked to submit designs for their new Third Jersey that will be worn during the 2026-27 season. More than 80,000 submissions were made, with choices being whittled down to eight that fans voted on in a bracket-style process.

The winning design was the Navy Lighthouse, which brings together elements of all the eras of Islanders hockey with a sleek design and color scheme. While those uniforms won’t be displayed until next season, New York will be donning a new sweater this season.

There is a new batch of Hometown Remix uniforms that will be worn around the league this season, and the schedule for when the Islanders will be wearing theirs has been released.

When will the Islanders be wearing their Hometown Remix jerseys?

Apr 12, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders players acknowledge the fans at center ice after defeating the Montreal Canadiens to clinch a spot in the playoffs at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While the design hasn’t been revealed just yet, hopefully the fans like them, because almost all of the games they will be wearing them for will be home contests at UBS Arena in some marquee matchups.

Out of the 11 times the team will don these sweaters, 10 of them are for home games. The only time for a road game that they will be worn is April 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which is the last Hometown Remix jersey game on the schedule.

The Islanders will debut their new Hometown Remix jerseys on Nov. 5 in a game against the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes. Just about three weeks later, on Nov. 25, they will wear them again against the St. Louis Blues.

After that, when New York plays their rivals, the New York Rangers, on Dec. 20, they will wear them again. The Hometown Remix jerseys will be worn in back-to-back contests, with Dec. 22 against the Boston Bruins being another scheduled date.

The #Isles will rock their Hometown Remix jerseys 11 times this season, including 10 games at home!



Check out the full schedule and mark your calendars. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 1, 2026

On Dec. 27 against the Ottawa Senators is the next game, giving them five before the calendar flips to 2027. They will wear them again twice in a week on Jan. 13 against the Penguins and Jan. 20 against the Buffalo Sabres.

There will be more than a month until the Hometown Remix uniforms are worn on the ice again, with the next date being Feb. 26 against the Philadelphia Flyers. They will wear them again in a matchup with the Flyers on March 20.

In between those two games, the Islanders will wear them against the Montreal Canadiens on March 9.