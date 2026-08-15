NY Islanders Reveal Surprising Results for First Round of Third Jersey Vote
As the New York Islanders get set for the upcoming season, the final four in their fan-driven jersey contest have been revealed.
With the offseason rolling on for the Islanders, it has been a fairly quiet one for the team in terms of roster changes compared to the rest of the league. Due to the salary cap going up, there was no shortage of moves made this summer with players being dealt to new teams.
This was to be expected, with some contracts becoming extremely valuable with the cap rising. However, the Islanders were a team that, even with the cap going up, weren’t in the best situation in that regard.
Of the notable moves for the team, the addition of Matias Maccelli and the departure of captain Anders Lees were certainly the top two. However, while the team might not have been making a lot of noise during free agency, they did create an excellent contest to get their fans really engaged.
With the desire for a new alternative jersey, the Islanders left it up to their fans to create some designs for what it will be. New York fans put together a ton of ideas, and the contest has been an overwhelming success.
Now, the first round of the voting has come to an end, and there was a bit of a surprise in the results.
Tough Break for Orange
Despite a couple of nice options in the color orange for the third jersey, the fans seemingly didn’t want to see their favorite players in that color, and it has been predominantly blue jerseys that have advanced.
Of the initial eight options, three of them were orange, and the results for all three weren’t strong. In the four matchups, none of the orange jerseys were able to crack the 40% mark in terms of the voting, with most of the contests being fairly lopsided.
Getting the highest percentage of the vote in the matchups was the blue jersey with the lighthouse on the front. This jersey received 70.9 percent of the vote against a similar design that was in orange.
Now, with the next round set to have voting start soon, it will be interesting to see where fans make their voices heard. The blue jerseys were clearly the top choices among the voters, and now the choices are down to four.
Overall, this process has certainly been a good one to get the fans engaged, and based on the turnout, it has to be seen as a major success for the team. However, it is a bit surprising not to see one of the orange jerseys make it through to the next round.