NY Islanders Reveal Timetable for Ryan Pulock To Return

The New York Islanders have been hit hard by the injury bug during the 2026-27 NHL regular season.

Several key contributors in their lineup are currently sidelined by injuries. The latest player to be forced out of the lineup is defenseman Ryan Pulock, who had to exit the contest against the Minnesota Wild in the first period.

He was forced out of the game because of an upper-body injury, and the team is going to be without him for the foreseeable future. The Islanders announced that he will be sidelined for 2 to 4 weeks because of the injury.

Ahead of the team’s game against the Edmonton Oilers, Isaiah George was recalled from the Hamilton Hammers. However, he was returned on loan to Hamilton on Sunday, Nov. 1. It will be interesting to see if he comes back to the team, but for now, they have the depth to compensate for his loss.

Islanders will be without Ryan Pulock for multiple weeks

Apr 3, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) carries the puck in the third period against the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Wohl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Oilers, head coach Peter DeBoer had both Matthew Kessel and Scott Mayfield active. They were the No. 3 defense pairing, with Matthew Schaefer being joined by Adam Pelech on the first pairing. Logan Stanley was moved to the second group alongside Tony DeAngelo.

That could be the three pairings the team keeps moving forward with as long as Pulock is sidelined, unless someone else is called up and added to the mix. George was given a chance to make the team out of training camp, but he didn’t take advantage of the opportunity with some underwhelming performances.

Pulock has been playing a prominent role in the lineup before going down with his injury, averaging nearly 19 minutes of ice time per game before exiting the game against the Wild after only 51 seconds of playing time.

#Isles Injury Update: Ryan Pulock will be out 2-4 weeks with an upper body injury.https://t.co/OkwolaLAfv — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 1, 2026

That put him at No. 5 on the team, and No. 4 among defensemen, behind only Schaefer, Stanley, Bo Horvat and Pelech. Always willing to put his body on the line for the team, Pulock is second on New York with 23 blocked shots, behind only Pelech, who had 26.

His impact wasn’t felt as much on offense, with only one assist and eight shots on goal, but he is fifth on the team with a plus/minus of +2. Tied with him is Alexander Romanov, another defenseman who is sidelined.

Unfortunately, he has suffered another season-ending injury. After having his 2025-26 season cut short because of a shoulder injury, Romanov injured his ACL in the third game of the 2026-27 campaign and won’t return.