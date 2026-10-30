Matthew Schaefer Accomplishes Something Not Done This Century

The New York Islanders were able to end their three-game road trip on a high note, defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime.

They have now recorded a point in seven of their last eight games, winning two in a row on the road. Before beating the Wild in overtime, the Islanders picked up a shootout victory over the Nashville Predators.

After the win over the Predators, a lot of focus was on star defenseman Matthew Schaefer. He became the first player on record to play an entire overtime period. His five-minute shift is also the longest in franchise history, breaking the record previously held by Casey Cizikas.

Schaefer played a career-high 32:16 against the Predators and helped save the game by stopping a late breakaway attempt. In his encore against Minnesota, he made even more history.

Matthew Schaefer makes more history against Wild

Oct 27, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) skates with the puck against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 19-year-old got the scoring started for the Islanders, tying the game at 1-1 with 3:24 remaining in the first period. He also scored the game-winner in overtime, giving him two goals and an assist on the evening.

For the second straight game, he broke the 30-minute played barrier, skating for 30:01 against the Wild. According to OptaSTATS, no player this century has reached all those statistical plateaus in a single game.

Schaefer is the first player on record to have a multi-goal game, which includes the game-winner in overtime, an assist and logging at least 30 minutes on the ice in the same game this century.

Is there anything that this young phenom cannot do on the ice? The reigning Calder Trophy winner, who was the unanimous selection, saw expectations skyrocket heading into Year 2 after a historic rookie campaign.

Matthew Schaefer for the @NYIslanders tonight:



multi-goal game

OT winner

assist

30:00+ of ice time



No other NHL player this century has done all of that in one game. pic.twitter.com/b9xvcNry6t — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 30, 2026

All he has done since that point is raise his game to another level, solidifying the superstar status that he received this offseason. After recording 59 points in 82 games as a rookie, he is now a point-per-game player in Year 2.

Through 13 games, Schaefer has recorded 14 points, scoring four goals with 10 assists. Averaging nearly 27 minutes of ice time per game, head coach Peter DeBoer is leaning heavily on him.

It will be something to keep an eye on moving forward. Can Schaefer sustain this level of success while shouldering such a heavy workload? He certainly looks capable of it right now, making history on a nightly basis.

New York is certainly fortunate to have a player of this caliber to build around as its franchise cornerstone.