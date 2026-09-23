UBS Arena Debuts Bizarre Menu Items for NY Islanders Games
UBS Arena, home to the New York Islanders — and now home to some of the more creative concoctions on NHL menus.
UBS Arena unveiled multiple new menu items for the upcoming 2026-27 season. Stakes are raised going into the year; the Islanders missed the NHL postseason last season by seven points. However, 2026-27 not only represents a fresh start on the ice, but also in terms of food items Islanders fans can enjoy while watching the games.
On Sept. 23, UBS Arena and Delaware North unveiled "The Nerds Gummy Cluster Brie Grilled Cheese" which will be served on sourdough and be made available in section 220.
A fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich topped with pulled pork, chopped peanuts, grape jelly barbecue sauce and scallions was also announced — "the Uncrustable Pulled Pork Tostada."
It will be available in section 107.
UBS Arena Unveils New Menu Items for 2026-27 Season
UBS Arena has over two dozen places where alcoholic beverages are available for purchase in the building, which includes a whopping 17 bars for general public and premium ticket holders. Eight of these bars have views of the ice.
There are 14 other new menu items featured across UBS Arena.
The others include the South Shore Berry Boba Shake (section 119), a Burrata Boat (section 111), Poke Esquites (section 102), a Chicken Cutlet Strombo "LI" (section 108), a Rangoon Toast (section 213) and a Bodega Burger (sections 119 and 214).
Even more are featured — including a Hot Honey and Pork Rind Pimento Cheeseburger (sections 119 and 214), a Churrasco Steak Sandwich (section 227), Loaded Kraft Mac and Cheese (section 221, appears to feature three flavors) and a Big Chicken Hot Chicken and Waffles (sections 111 and 206).
A kid-friendly Sparky themed Popcorn Bucket will also be available in section 110, and Hot Honey Pork Rinds can be purchased in sections 119, 203 and 214.
Desserts will also have new items available for those with a sweet tooth. Featuring sprinkles in Islanders blue and orange, a Mister Softee Nachos will be served in section 226. Magnolia Banana Pudding Cups will also be on the menu in sections 108, 111 and 203.
UBS Arena is located within Belmont Park and was designed with inspirations in mind from historic New York landmarks — including Central Park and Grand Central Terminal.
History of Unique Food Items at UBS Arena
Per Bleacher Report, Shaquille O'Neal previously collaborated with Huntington-based Blue Line Deli and Bagel in 2021 to create "The Islander" which was a fried chicken sandwich that is topped with cream cheese, buffalo sauce and bleu cheese. It was served on an Islanders-colored bagel.
Overall, the new menu items have generated quite the buzz online, but Islanders fans can expect the real buzz to occur when they try them for the first time.