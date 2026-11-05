NY Islanders Rookie an X-Factor Against Hurricanes

The New York Islanders had a nice break in their schedule, receiving four days off to rest and reset.

They received a nice spark at practice when Mathew Barzal, Ryan Pulock and Matias Maccelli all took the ice, albeit in red non-contact jerseys. Despite the limited participation, there was excitement and a buzz surrounding the team, which they will need in their first game back.

After losing to the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 in their final game ahead of this break, the Islanders return to the ice for an incredibly difficult matchup against the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes.

If New York is going to keep up, they need everyone playing at a high level. That includes Victor Eklund, their top prospect, who has been improving every time he takes the ice during his rookie season.

Victor Eklund's style matches up well with Hurricanes

Oct 22, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Victor Eklund (38) skates with the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has also drawn the attention of head coach Peter DeBoer for his style of play. Despite his size, being listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, there is no fear in his game. He is a willing forechecker and isn’t afraid to initiate contact, two things that make him a great fit going up against the Hurricanes.

“He [Eklund] has been the one guy I think (has) probably been the biggest surprise to me because of his size,” DeBoer said, via Shannon Bickert of NHL.com. “How consistently he goes into those spaces, into those one-on-one battles, and comes out with pucks or wins the pinch and advances the puck, and that's what you have to do against a team like Carolina. His game's built for that tomorrow night. I think we got to make sure the rest of our group is ready to do that too.”

The young winger currently leads the team with 39 hits in 14 games, willing to throw his weight around to help the team gain an edge. That effort has made him an indispensable part of this lineup that has been ravaged by injuries in the early going.

Eklund is an X-factor for the Islanders heading into the game. It will take more than his forechecking to beat such a talented, well-rounded opponent, especially one that is as sound defensively as Carolina is.

Goals will be hard to come by against Hurricanes

Sep 22, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cayden Primeau (55) stops the shot by Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) during the overtime at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hurricanes enter the contest allowing only 2.29 goals per game, which is the second-best mark in the NHL; only the Minnesota Wild at 2.24 are better. New York isn’t very far behind, allowing only 2.71 goals per game, which is fifth-best.

Attention to detail and executing in key areas are going to determine who comes away victorious in what will likely be a defensive-minded battle. Getting into areas to create scoring chances against Carolina is no small feat, which is why Eklund’s role in the game plan is going to be so important to help create those opportunities.

While his offensive impact continues to round into shape, DeBoer is getting more and more comfortable deploying Eklund in all situations, knowing that he plays a winning brand of hockey.