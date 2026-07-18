Victor Eklund Finding Groove with NY Islanders
At only his second New York Islanders Development Camp, Victor Eklund is starting to find his groove amidst the New York organization.
Eklund was originally selected at No. 16 overall back in the 2025 NHL Draft, with the winger now having already made his NHL debut. The former first-round pick got his first taste of League action on April 14th after signing his entry-level contract on July 14. His play following his rookie lap against the Carolina Hurricanes would result in his first career point via an assist for Bo Horvat's 300th career goal.
While he's clearly already quite comfortable on the ice, Eklund said that he had a better sense of understanding going into his second year of Development Camp.
“Great time hanging out with all the fellas. I’m having so much fun already,” Eklund said per a recent article from NHL.com. “Good practice, now I know a lot of people, not everybody, but more than last year. It feels more comfortable.”
This sense of comfortability has reportedly resulted in him being more familiar with others throughout the franchise in addition to prioritizing a building of relationships with his teammates.
Victor Eklund Stepping Into Mentorship Role With Islanders
In addition, Eklund — who is Swedish — is now serving as a mentor to fellow-Swede and 2026 selection Malte Gustafsson.
Gustafsson was selected at No. 13 overall by the Islanders in late June, and has been taken under Eklund's wing due to the pair's shared heritage and familiarity with one another — the two used to play against one another in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).
“I faced him maybe once or twice this year,” Eklund said when discussing Gustafsson. “He’s such a good hockey player, [he has a] good sense and has the size too. I’m excited to see what he can do. I try to take care of him."
In addition to now serving as a mentor figure to the up-and-coming Gustafsson, who is known for his size, Eklund himself is starting to garner a reputation centered around his work ethic on the ice.
Eklund would record 10 total points for the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Bridgeport Islanders throughout 2025-26, tallying three goals and seven assists in addition to earning two playoff appearances.
Looking to the future — Eklund, per NHL.com, is expected to embark on his first full professional season in North America for the 2026-27 year.
He said is focused every day on improving and earning his spot on the Isles' roster and throughout the Islanders' organization.
“I just want to be better at everything coming into next season,” Eklund said. “I still have lots to learn. It’s important to all be a team here even though we’re all fighting for a spot. We’re learning and getting to know everybody.”