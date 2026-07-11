NY Islanders Should Give New Forward Shot at Playing in Top Six
While it might have been largely a quiet offseason for the New York Islanders, one of their additions might be able to provide more than many would have thought.
Coming into the summer, the cap situation for the team was not spectacular, and neither was the free agency class. New York not spending big on free agents will likely be the right move long-term this summer, but this was a team that did want to improve.
While they didn’t make a ton of new additions, arguably the most notable was Mattias Maccelli. Due to the team losing Anders Lee in free agency, help at forward was certainly a need. Even though he might not be a player similar to Lee, he could end up helping the Islanders next season.
Islanders Should Give Maccelli a Chance in Top Six
While New York might not have made a ton of moves this offseason, one of the most savvy was the addition of Macelli. At just 25 years old, it was a bit surprising to see the Toronto Maple Leafs let him go after just one season, but it was a great addition by the Islanders.
New York landed the young forward on a very affordable one-year, $2.25 million contract. This seemed much cheaper than what many were thinking he might get in the open market based on his age and productivity.
Even though he has had a tough couple of years in a row, he was able to perform very well in the 2023-34 campaign with the Arizona Coyotes. During that campaign, he totaled 57 points with 17 goals and 40 assists.
The Islanders would certainly welcome production like that from their new forward, especially at the price he was signed for. Maccelli has flashed the ability to not only be a good playmaker, but also put the puck in the net as well.
As New York starts to figure out what their lines are going to look like, Maccelli will certainly be in the top nine. However, with his skill set, he could be a good fit alongside Bo Horvat, and getting a look in the top six and perhaps even on the top line makes sense.
Overall, as training camp kicks off in a couple of months, it will be interesting to see how Peter DeBoer looks to work his lines. Maccelli is certainly an interesting player who could make an impact if given a chance.