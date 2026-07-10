NY Islanders Made One of the Best Signings This Offseason
The New York Islanders are coming off a better-than-expected season, and the team will be hoping to build off that going forward. However, they didn’t make a lot of major moves this offseason.
As the team tries to build a new foundation going forward, general manager Mathieu Darche and head coach Peter DeBoer have a lot of work to do. While the team got a needed jolt by winning the NHL Lottery and landing Matthew Schaefer, they have to be focused on building around their young defenseman.
This summer, the team was a bit limited in what they were going to be able to do with a cap situation that was far from ideal. Darche was very mindful of this, and most of his signings were for short-term deals in free agency. However, with a desire to reset a bit, the team did lose their captain, Anders Lee.
While that was a big blow, the Islanders did make one addition that appears to be a really strong one on paper.
Harman Dayal of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about some of the best contracts this offseason. For the Islanders, their signing of Matias Maccelli was one of them.
Maccelli Can Provide Great Value
Coming into the summer, Maccelli was a name that was mentioned quite a bit as a player that made a lot of sense for teams in free agency. Due to him being just 25 years old, there is certainly some upside for the young forward, and he has had success in the past.
It wasn’t too long ago that he was able to record a 50-point season with the Arizona Coyotes. There is some good playmaking ability for Maccelli, and he made a lot of sense for New York.
However, the major surprise was the contract that he signed. The Islanders landed him on a one-year, $2.25 million deal. While he might not be a complete player and has some issues on the defensive end of the ice, he can be an effective threat offensively for New York.
For an Islanders team that could see their lines being fluid for a good chunk of the season, Maccelli could really make a case to play anywhere in the top nine. For a player who is young and has upside, the Islanders landing him on a one-year deal for less than three million per season is a steal.