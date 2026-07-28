NY Islanders Should Not Buy Out Contract of Veteran Forward
With the start of the season for the New York Islanders still a couple of months away, the team will be starting to prepare for what their lineups are going to look like next year.
After a solid 91-point campaign, the Islanders came into the summer with some uncertainty about their plan. This was a team that did exceed expectations last year, but were limited in terms of their cap space.
Due to some interesting trades made at the deadline and inheriting some bad contracts as well, New York was never going to be a major player in free agency this summer.
Furthermore, even though they do have a plethora of prospects that could have helped them pull off a trade, the plan seems to be to let them develop.
Now, while the offseason might have been a bit on the quiet side for the team, they will be looking to shape their roster for next year. With a lot of options at the forward spot, someone is going to have to be the odd man out, but using their recently opened buyout window isn’t likely the best option.
Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News recently wrote about the Islanders being granted a second buyout window after reaching a deal with Alex Jefferies. However, despite having some bad contracts on the books, New York isn’t expected to use it this window to buy anyone.
Islanders Thinking Long-Term
With the players being eligible to be bought out having to have a cap hit north of $4 million and having been on the team at the 2026 NHL trade deadline, that does eliminate a couple of players like Pierre Engvall and Anthony Duclair. Despite neither one of them having a desirable contract, their cap hit is under the $4 million threshold.
One name who could be an option is Ondrej Palat. The veteran forward was acquired prior to the trade deadline and has a cap hit north of the $4 million mark. Furthermore, due to his struggles last year, there is certainly concern about what he is going to be able to bring to the table.
However, even though he is being overpaid based on his production, buying out his contract right now doesn’t make the most sense. If they were to buy him out, they would have him on the books for just over $1.5 million next season, which seems unnecessary.
While it is tempting to rid themselves of a bad contract, at this point it would be wise to just let Palat’s deal expire at the end of the year.