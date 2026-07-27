NY Islanders Will Need to Trade a Defenseman Soon With Plethora of Prospects
The New York Islanders are getting set for next season, and what the lineups are going to look like should be interesting.
So far this summer, the Islanders have been relatively quiet. This was a team that entered free agency without a ton of cap space, and that limited them in what they could do.
While New York does have a lot of talented prospects, moving them to try and make a splash in the trade market also didn’t appear to be an option.
New general manager Mathieu Darche is trying to build sustained success for the future, and that was shown by his decisions so far this summer. Not signing Anders Lee was a tough thing to see as the captain of the team, but handing a 35-year-old a three-year deal isn’t generally wise.
Now, when looking at the roster, the Islanders do have a plethora of talent that is coming up. However, while the blueline is a strength of the team now, they do need to make some space for the young players to get an opportunity.
Islanders Will Have to Trade Defensemen Soon
Due to a plethora of good young defensemen coming up in the system for the Islanders, the team is going to have to make some room for them. Currently, the team does have a plethora of talent on the left-hand side.
The quick emergence of Matthew Schaefer into a generational talent has moved a couple of good players down in the depth chart. Now, with players like Isaiah George, Kashawn Aitcheson, and Malte Gustafsson all likely to need roles soon, the front office is going to have to make room for them.
Of the options to possibly be traded, Alexander Romanov is likely the easiest to move, with him not having a no-trade clause yet. However, that will change for him on July 1st of 2027. As a left-handed player on the blueline, that would also make sense to clear a spot for these young players.
Furthermore, on the right-hand side, another two options to move would be Scott Mayfield and Ryan Pulock. While a right-handed defenseman could be seen as a need for the team, there is a lot of talk that Schaefer might be getting time on that side.
For those two players, their complete no-trade clauses will be turning into 16-team no-movement clauses at the beginning of next July.
Overall, depending on how ready some of these young defenseman are, will dictate what the plan should be for New York. If they are looking to move someone now, Romanov is the likely choice.