NY Islanders Star Wisely Predicted to Represent His Country in 2027 NHL All-Star Game
As the offseason continues for the New York Islanders, this is a team that is going to be hoping to take a step in the right direction next year.
New York is coming off a solid campaign in which they totaled 91 points and were in the mix for a playoff spot right up until the end of the season. However, while they were having a good year, they did make a major change right at the end.
Patrick Roy was fired as the head coach with just a couple of games to go, and Peter DeBoer was brought in. Now, DeBoer will be seeking to make some changes and help take the team to the next level.
In his two recent stops with the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars, he has been very successful. While New York might not be as talented as those teams just yet, they are heading in the right direction with a generational talent emerging.
Contributors for NHL.com recently predicted what the roster would look like for Team Canada at the All-Star Game. For New York, while they will be hosting the event, they will also likely see their star playing for his home country.
Matthew Schaefer Predicted to Represent Team Canada
Coming off winning the Calder Award last year, Schaefer is primed to emerge as one of the best defensemen in the league. Last season, he had an historic rookie campaign, totaling 59 points on 23 goals and 36 assists.
Schaefer provided a massive spark for the Islanders as their number one overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. This was a team that figured to be doing a bit of a rebuild. However, his ability on the ice changed the outlook for the team quickly.
With the All-Star Game set to be at UBS Arena this year, Schaefer would be an excellent host for the event for his team and will be deserving of being on Team Canada for the festivities.
As expected, this will likely be a loaded group for the Canadians, and on the blueline, Schaefer and likely Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche would be the choices.
Considering what the Islanders’ defenseman was able to accomplish as a rookie, it will be really interesting to see what could be next. Making the All-Star team seems like a sure thing, but if New York is doing well, he could be in the mix for some other awards as well.