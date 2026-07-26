NY Islanders Head Coach Peter DeBoer has High Expectations for Defenseman
Despite it being a mostly quiet offseason for the New York Islanders, the team will be hoping to be better heading into next year. A main reason why they might be able to accomplish that is some key players who missed a lot of time being back in the lineup.
The 2025-26 campaign might not have resulted in a playoff appearance for the Islanders, but this was a team that totaled 91 points in a year that they were initially thought to be rebuilding.
However, New York was able to exceed all expectations and have altered the timeline of their retool a bit. Now, while the team might be a little bit ahead of schedule, expectations with their new coach coming into this year will be high.
Even though Peter DeBoer did come on right at the end of last season, there wasn’t much time for him to make any major changes with the season nearly being complete.
Now, with more of a chance to see and get to know the guys, DeBoer will be expecting big things from some of his players.
DeBoer recently spoke with Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required) about defenseman Alexander Romanov, who the team will be happy to get back. DeBoer saw him first-hand on the other bench in the conference final while coaching the Vegas Golden Knights and likes what he brings to the table.
“He stepped up and cracked a couple people with a couple big hits as a young guy,” DeBoer said. “You always hate to play against guys like that that at any point are going to try to take a piece of you.”
Romanov Being Healthy Will Help
Even though the Islanders were able to have a pretty good year last season, this was a team that was without some key players. Kyle Palmieri missed most of the year with a torn ACL and Romanov played in just 15 games.
When healthy, Romanov can be a very good player and has the ability to be a top four defenseman. Due to the depth and talent that the Islanders have with the emergence of Matthew Schaefer as a star, how DeBoer works his pairings will be interesting.
There is a lot of talent on the left side, which is one of the reasons why Schaefer might move over to the right. If he doesn’t it could be Romanov on the third-pair.
After pretty much a lost year, hopefully Romanov will be able to stay healthy and be a positive contributor for the team.