NY Islanders Valuation Proof of NHL Booming Popularity

The New York Islanders have undergone some massive changes since their ownership group changed in 2014.

Scott Malkin, the controlling owner, and John Ledecky bought the Islanders from Charles Wang 12 years ago for $485 million. They are willing to do whatever it takes to build a winning franchise, but at the end of the day, the Islanders are still a business, and they have succeeded in building that up as well.

According to Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico, an agreement has been reached that approximately 15% of the franchise is going to be sold to investors, with the Islanders receiving an eye-popping valuation of $3 billion, according to three people whom Badenhausen spoke to who are familiar with the details of the deal.

Venture capital investor David Shuman was previously announced as an investor. While the new investors have not yet been named, one of them is reported to have purchased up to 10% of the franchise.

Islanders receive $3 billion valuation

Feb 26, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; View of a New York Islanders logo on a jersey worn by a member of the team during the third period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nothing is official yet, as the NHL still has to approve the deal. No comment was provided by the Islanders or BDT & MSD, the boutique investment bank that was retained in 2026 for the stake sale.

While this is big news, it won’t have an impact on the day-to-day operations of the franchise or who oversees the team; Malkin remains the controlling owner.

This is another example of just how much the popularity of the NHL and hockey in general is booming. The values of NHL teams have exploded in recent years, with the average being $2.1 billion, per Sportico.

That is more than double the $1.01 billion overage that NHL teams had in 2022, and the updated valuations this year are expected to rise again. Compared to the other Big 4 sports in North America, the NHL is well ahead of the 22% increase that MLB teams have shown during the three-year window, with the NBA at 78% and the NFL at 72%.

The New York Islanders reached an agreement to sell roughly 15% of the NHL franchise to a handful of investors at a $3 billion valuation, according to three people familiar with the details.



The club previously announced venture capital investor David Shuman as a new investor.… pic.twitter.com/6duDE5gaHI — Sportico (@Sportico) September 28, 2026

What has helped increase the valuation of the Islanders is their new home, UBS Arena, located in Elmont, New York, on Long Island. The building cost $1.1 billion, but it doubles as a music venue with excellent amenities and functionality for concerts.

Belmont Park Village opened in 2024, with the main attraction being Belmont Park, which is home to the Belmont Stakes, one of the premier horse races. UBS Arena will also host the NHL All-Star Game this year.

While the team goes off the ice, optimism is on the rise on the ice as well. With defenseman Matthew Schaefer as a franchise cornerstone and building block, the roster is in great shape moving into the future.