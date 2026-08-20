NY Islanders Will Need Sacrifice From Players To Reach Goals
Since the trio of Scott Malkin, Jon Ledecky and Dewey Shay purchased the New York Islanders just over 10 years ago, they have shown a willingness to put resources into the team because they so desperately want a sustained winner.
In charge of making that happen are Mathieu Darche, the general manager hired in May 2025, Kelly Cheeseman, who was hired a few months later, and new head coach Peter DeBoer. Ownership and management are on the same page about long-term goals, which creates a great working environment.
After overachieving on the ice for most of the 2025-26 season but falling short of the playoffs, DeBoer is tasked with getting the team back in the postseason, replacing Patrick Roy. He has already identified some areas of improvement for the team, which will hopefully yield success.
To reach the level everyone believes possible, sacrifice will have to be made. That includes going beyond what the players may feel is possible, doing whatever it takes to play winning hockey.
Mathieu Darche knows what it takes to win in NHL
"The players, I want to tell them it's not what you're capable of doing, it's what you're willing to do to win," Darche said, via Jon Lane of NHL.com. "We have a lot of players that are capable of all things, but what's everyone willing to do to be able to win?"
DeBoer is used to handling high-pressure situations. In his last two stops, with the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars, there were Stanley Cup aspirations. Expectations aren’t quite that high for New York, at least not yet, but he will lean on those experiences to help the Islanders get to that next level.
Things will certainly be different with him leading the way compared to Roy. A new scheme will be put into place, one that will hopefully bring out the most of what is a talented team that just lacked structure in some key areas.
Peter DeBoer has track record turning teams around
DeBoer has yet to get over the hump and win a Stanley Cup, but he has been incredibly successful in his coaching career. Darche does have two titles on his resume as an assistant general manager with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and knows what it takes for a team to reach the pinnacle.
"I've been around enough teams, and I've been around a successful team in Tampa. It's, what are you willing to do to help the team win? And that's going to determine how well we do."
Fans have to be excited for what the future holds with this franchise. Ownership has put great leadership in place in management and on the coaching staff, with the tools to get this franchise back into the playoffs and contending in the Eastern Conference very soon.