NY Islanders Have Avenues To Slash Salary if Need Arises
This offseason has been very quiet for the New York Islanders, which general manager Mathieu Darche told ownership would likely be the case.
In his second summer with the franchise, there is still some roster turnover that is occurring. And with a new head coach in place, with Peter DeBoer taking over for Patrick Roy with four games remaining in the 2025-26 season, the front office will evaluate which players fit long-term into his vision and scheme.
In free agency, the biggest loss was Anders Lee. A 14-year veteran with the franchise, the last eight of which were spent as the team captain, his tenure came to an end when he agreed to a three-year deal with the Utah Mammoth.
Replacing a player of that caliber is never an easy feat, but the Islanders were a bit hamstrung when it came to spending this offseason. Alas, Darche revealed that had the need arisen, he had avenues to clear money off their salary cap.
Mathieu Darche has ability to slash salary if needed
“I told him (co-owner Scott Malkin) I don’t expect to do much because even with the trades group last year, we didn’t add any contracts,” Darche said, via Andrew Gross of Newsday (subscription required). “So it’s not only a cap thing, because I could have created more cap space if I wanted to. I could still create cap space today. But I told him what’s out there now, I don’t expect us to sign a big free agent because most of the free agents were over 30. It doesn’t really match our timeline. Maybe it gives us a little sugar high for this year.”
What moves could Darche have been referring to as a way to clear cap space? One potential avenue would have been moving on from Anthony Duclair. He has not lived up to the four-year contract he signed that pays $3.5 million annually. He is viewed as a potential buyout candidate.
Some rumors were floating around that star forward Mathew Barzal could have been made available this summer. He carries an annual cap hit of $9.15 million and is under contract through 2031.
Defenseman Alexander Romanov was also in trade rumors during the 2026 NHL Draft, but nothing came to fruition on that front.
Islanders have several tradeable assets
Coming off an unproductive 2025-26 campaign, which was cut short after only 15 games because of injury, it made sense not to trade Romanov away. New York would have been selling incredibly low on him.
There is a glut of defensemen on the NHL roster. Adam Pelech is regarded as the player with the most value out of the positional group, and carries a $5.75 million annual cap hit through 2029.
With just under $3 million in cap space, Darche doesn’t have much wiggle room right now to add to the roster. But it is encouraging to hear that he does have options to clear money should the need arise at some point.