NY Islanders' Young Forward is Prospect To Watch Next Year
The New York Islanders are building toward the future with a fairly new front office and a new head coach. Now, they will be hoping for the continued development of some of their young players.
Coming off a surprisingly good year, the Islanders are hoping to be a contender once again next season. New York surprised a lot of people last year, but ultimately came up just short of making the playoffs.
As they get set for the new campaign, the Islanders will be a mix of veterans and young talent. How the young players develop will really be key for the team, especially considering some of them will have big roles at the forward spots. If things go well, there is reason to believe that New York could be a playoff team.
One young player who will be worth keeping an eye on this coming season is Cole Eiserman. While starting right out of the jump this coming year in the NHL might be a mistake, he is a really fantastic prospect that the team hopes will be key long-term.
Eiserman Will Be Interesting Name to Watch
As a former first-round pick from the 2024 NHL Draft, Eiserman certainly seems like a player that is getting close to needing a chance in the NHL, and that very well could be coming this year.
When looking at the roster for the Islanders, there is still a need for the team up front at forward, and that could present some of their younger players with an opportunity.
While there are some talented veterans that are still available in free agency, New York doesn’t have a ton of cap space right now. Furthermore, while the mindset of the team is still a bit tricky to figure out, they do appear to be thinking about the future.
The Islanders focused this summer on creating cap flexibility for next year, and with some bad deals on the books, that is wise. Also, with the team seeking to get a bit younger for the future, they have a lot of talented prospects who are close to being ready.
Eiserman certainly seems like a guy who could make an impact based on his position and the current standing of the team. The 19-year-old has shown an ability to score both with the U.S. Developmental team and Boston University.
While he might start out with the Hamilton Hammers, getting a chance this year in the NHL makes sense if his progression continues.