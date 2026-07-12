Weighing Pros and Cons of NY Islanders Pursuing Patrick Kane
The New York Islanders have likely seen much of their offseason work completed, but there could still be a couple of areas to upgrade.
As the Islanders get set to head into the next season, what their expectations are going to be is a little hard to figure out right now. New York seemingly should be a team that will contend for a playoff spot based on last season’s production, but they didn’t do much to improve so far this summer.
Creating cap space for next year appears to be a main goal for the team, and while that makes sense, it can also impact their ability to compete this year. While the team has largely been quiet in free agency, there are a couple of options available who could help. One of them is veteran forward Patrick Kane.
Even though he might be past his prime, he can still be an option to help the team. Here are some pros and cons if the Islanders were to pursue him.
Pros:
One of the main needs for New York this offseason was to improve their offensive production. Aside from the addition of Matias Maccelli, the team didn’t do much to address that.
Adding Kane would certainly help them improve in that area. With the Detroit Red Wings, he totaled 57 points with 16 goals and 41 assists last year. He is still a very good playmaker with the puck and could also be a weapon on the power play.
For a team that is in need of help offensively, Kane is a good option that is still on the market. At his age, it would only be a one-year deal to bring him in, and it also likely wouldn’t be too expensive. Furthermore, if the Islanders fell out of contention, they could also look to move him to a contender.
Cons:
When thinking about a pursuit of Kane, it would likely be for just one year. However, while he isn’t the best defensive player, which is a negative, it will also be important that he doesn’t take playing time away from a young player.
Victor Eklund is a guy that could be ready for a role on the team soon, and blocking him with Kane would be a mistake. Furthermore, at 37 years old, playing an entire season isn’t going to be in the cards. Overall, while there are some potential cons, it does seem like the potential pros outweigh them.